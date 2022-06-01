Win tickets to the Waukesha Rotary Blues Fest!

The Waukesha Rotary BluesFest returns on Friday and Saturday, August 12 and 13, 2022. Exciting national blues acts will be coming to Wisconsin for Waukesha Rotary Bluesfest in 2022 with The Duke Robillard Band headlining on Friday and Sue Foley headlining the Saturday lineup. To make things better, you can win a pair of free tickets from Shepherd Express! Simply use the form below to enter before Monday, June 13. Winners will be notified via email. Good luck!

For more information about the Waukesha Rotary BluesFest, visit their website here.