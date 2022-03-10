St. Patrick's Day Guide 2022 - TEST ONLY

× Expand Photo by Barry Houlehen Paddy's Pub St. Patrick's Day 2017

It's been three years - three years - since Milwaukee had its normal St. Patrick's Day, and there are a lot of pent-up leprechauns gearing up for the High Holy Day this year. Here's a look at some of the events and Irish music shows going on not only on Thursday, March 17th, but the entire Green Season - the week leading up to it.

Friday, March 11:

We Banjo 3 - Riverside Theater

County Clare Irish Pub: Traditional Irish music session - 9 - 11 pm

ShamROCK Kick-off Party - Miller Time Pub & Grill, 509 W. Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee:

Ian Gould: 5:30 pm

Pat McCurdy: 8:00 pm

Saturday, March 12:

St. Patrick's Day Parade - Downtown

Post-Parade Party - Irish Cultural & Heritage Center

County Clare

St. Patrick's Day Parade Celebration:

Barry Dodd - 3 - 5 pm

Athas - 9 -11 pm

Dino's Riverwest:

The Pubby's: 8:00 pm

Mo's Irish Pub - downtown:

Leahy's Luck: 6:30 - 9:30 pm

---------------------------

Wed. March 16:

Club 400 Bar & Grill - Waukesha:

Evan and Tom Leahy Band: 6:00 - 9:00 pm

---------

Thursday, March 17 (St. Patrick's Day):

County Clare: https://countyclare-inn.com/st-patricks-day/

Áthas: 10:00 am

Beglan Academy of Irish Dance: 12:15 pm

Barry Dodd: 1:15 pm

Ian Gould: 2:30 pm

Hearthfire: 4:30 pm

Trinity Irish Dance: 6:30 pm

Blackthorn Folly: 8:45 pm

Frogwater: 10: 00 pm

Paddy's Pub:

Atlantic Wave: 7:00 - 10:00 pm

O'Lydia's:

Frogwater: Noon - 2:30 pm

The Turn at Wanaki, N50 Lisbon Rd., Menomonee Falls, WI

Frogwater: 5:30 - 8:30 pm

McBob's:

3 Pints Gone: 9am - 11:30 am

Blackthorn Folly: Noon

Liam Ford Band: 4:00 pm

Thirst Degree: 7:30 pm

Mulligan's - Franklin

Ian Gould: 11:00 am

Matty's Pub & Grill - New Berlin:

Ian Gould: 6:30 pm

Five Points Pub - Clarke Hotel - Waukesha:

Cat and Hare: 5:00 - 8:00 pm

House of Guinness - Waukesha:

The Gleasons: 8:00 pm

Mo's Irish Pub - downtown:

Leahy's Luck: 6:30 pm

Boone & Crockett - Milwaukee:

Leahy's Luck: 8:00 pm