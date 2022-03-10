St. Patrick's Day Guide 2022 - TEST ONLY

Photo by Barry Houlehen
Paddy's Pub St. Patrick's Day 2017
It's been three years - three years - since Milwaukee had its normal St. Patrick's Day, and there are a lot of pent-up leprechauns gearing up for the High Holy Day this year. Here's a look at some of the events and Irish music shows going on not only on Thursday, March 17th, but the entire Green Season - the week leading up to it.
Friday, March 11:
We Banjo 3 - Riverside Theater
County Clare Irish Pub: Traditional Irish music session - 9 - 11 pm
ShamROCK Kick-off Party - Miller Time Pub & Grill, 509 W. Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee:
Ian Gould: 5:30 pm
Pat McCurdy: 8:00 pm
Saturday, March 12:
St. Patrick's Day Parade - Downtown
Post-Parade Party - Irish Cultural & Heritage Center
County Clare
St. Patrick's Day Parade Celebration:
Barry Dodd - 3 - 5 pm
Athas - 9 -11 pm
Dino's Riverwest:
The Pubby's: 8:00 pm
Mo's Irish Pub - downtown:
Leahy's Luck: 6:30 - 9:30 pm
---------------------------
Wed. March 16:
Club 400 Bar & Grill - Waukesha:
Evan and Tom Leahy Band: 6:00 - 9:00 pm
---------
Thursday, March 17 (St. Patrick's Day):
County Clare: https://countyclare-inn.com/st-patricks-day/
Áthas: 10:00 am
Beglan Academy of Irish Dance: 12:15 pm
Barry Dodd: 1:15 pm
Ian Gould: 2:30 pm
Hearthfire: 4:30 pm
Trinity Irish Dance: 6:30 pm
Blackthorn Folly: 8:45 pm
Frogwater: 10: 00 pm
Paddy's Pub:
Atlantic Wave: 7:00 - 10:00 pm
O'Lydia's:
Frogwater: Noon - 2:30 pm
The Turn at Wanaki, N50 Lisbon Rd., Menomonee Falls, WI
Frogwater: 5:30 - 8:30 pm
McBob's:
3 Pints Gone: 9am - 11:30 am
Blackthorn Folly: Noon
Liam Ford Band: 4:00 pm
Thirst Degree: 7:30 pm
Mulligan's - Franklin
Ian Gould: 11:00 am
Matty's Pub & Grill - New Berlin:
Ian Gould: 6:30 pm
Five Points Pub - Clarke Hotel - Waukesha:
Cat and Hare: 5:00 - 8:00 pm
House of Guinness - Waukesha:
The Gleasons: 8:00 pm
Mo's Irish Pub - downtown:
Leahy's Luck: 6:30 pm
Boone & Crockett - Milwaukee:
Leahy's Luck: 8:00 pm