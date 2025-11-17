We Must Act to Save the Hemp Industry in Wisconsin!

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kind Oasis Hemp manufacturing at Kind Oasis facility Hemp manufacturing at Kind Oasis facility

Quietly attached to the government funding bill that President Trump signed this week to end the federal shutdown is a provision banning many hemp-derived consumer products including beverages and gummies. Having previously been legalized for U.S. cultivation in 2018, “intoxicating” hemp products are now at risk of being outlawed on account of a legislative loophole regarding THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis that can be extracted from hemp.

The U.S. Hemp Roundtable predicts that the ban, which goes into effect December 2026, could wipe out 95% of the $28.4 billion hemp industry and have dire consequences for farmers and business owners nationwide. U.S. Department of Agriculture records show that there are more than 400 licensed growers of hemp in Wisconsin. There are dozens of businesses that sell hemp products in Milwaukee, including Kind Oasis, which has its own 50,000 sq. ft production facility.

Wisconsin is surrounded by states—Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota—that have already legalized recreational marijuana. Kind Oasis public policy consultant Victoria Stewart explains the ban means Wisconsin will continue to lose out on potential tax revenue to said states. “Both the federal and state governments could end up spending more money to police black market products that enter the market, and the very consumer safety that current retailers, consumers and lawmakers have asked for will have no enforced protections,” she says.

Since we are a year out before the hemp ban goes into effect, states like Wisconsin have time to move on hemp industry regulations before then and ultimately avert the ban—but it will require swift action. “Residents should call their local and state lawmakers and make their voices heard,” Stewart affirms. “For too long, Wisconsin lawmakers have been ignoring the over 80% of Wisconsinites that have been asking for access to medicinal cannabis products—it is time for Wisconsin to finally catch up to our neighboring states.”

To contact lawmakers, visit the Wisconsin Senators and State Representatives directories.