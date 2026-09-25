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Shepherd Express - September 2026 Issue

Join the Friends of the Shepherd Express

Help support local journalism starting at just $9 a month.

The Shepherd Express has been your source for independent local journalism in Milwaukee for 40 years. We want to expand and enhance our efforts. We're happy to unveil a new membership program—Friends of the Shepherd Express—to give you an avenue to help support us.

You'll get exclusive perks AND help us to continue delivering the independent journalism you've come to expect from us.

Complete information here

Best of Milwaukee 2026 Presented By:

Groth Law Firm - BOM 2026 Presenting Sponsor

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