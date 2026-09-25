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When Family and Faith Hangs ‘By a Wire’
In a Pakistani mountain village, children take a cable car to school in the morning In 2023, two of the three cables snapped, leaving two adults and six school boys trapped midway. Hanging by a Wire documents the daring efforts to bring them home.
Sep. 25, 2026
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DJay Mando is turning Milwaukee DJ sets into full live experiences
Milwaukee DJay Mando is building full live experiences with dancers, choreography, live musicians and production while mentoring the next generation of performers.
Sep. 25, 2026
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Riveredge Nature Center Restores Sturgeon Population in Milwaukee River
Sunday, September 27 is Riveredge’s annual Sturgeon Fest in Milwaukee’s Harbor District, where folks have the opportunity to release a baby sturgeon into Lake Michigan
Sep. 25, 2026
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Halyard Park Neighborhood Celebrates 50th Anniversary and Unveils Statue of Visionary Developer
Neighbors and city leaders gathered on Saturday to celebrate 50 years of the Halyard Park neighborhood and honor its builder, Beechie O. Brooks, with a new bronze statue.
Sep. 25, 2026
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Patti Smith’s Night of Words and Songs
Legendary songwriter’s book tour stops at Riverside Theater
Sep. 25, 2026
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Enter to Win Tickets to Leonid & Friends at Riverside Theater!
You could win a pair of tickets from the Shepherd Express to see Leonid & Friends on October 2, 2026 at The Riverside Theater!
Sep. 25, 2026
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Hotel Usona, by Protomartyr
Frontman Joe Casey vocalizes fatigue and assurance in tones that are often more transatlantic than American, like Nick Cave exploring the Deep South or The The’s Matt Johnson observing Detroit’s urban decay.
Sep. 25, 2026
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Halloween Tales, by Michael Blake
Inspired by the October holiday, Halloween Tales is as close we can get nowadays to one of those great jazz LPs of the late cool era.
Sep. 25, 2026
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Experienced: On the Road with Jimi Hendrix and Beyond, by Eric Barrett with Lawrence Robinson
A chance encounter in a London club led to a career for the author that began with his job as guitar tech for Jimi Hendrix.
Sep. 25, 2026
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The: Analects: Contemporary Translation, translated by Erin M. Cline
In her new translation, Erin Cline makes the seminal East Asian treatise more accessible to contemporary readers.
Sep. 25, 2026
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The Green and Gold Standard: A People’s History of the Green Bay Packers, by Thomas M. Nelson
The author makes a case for the Packers as a manifestation of the American ideal. Despite imperfections, “The Green and Gold reminds fans that who we can be isn’t just aspirational, but real.”
Sep. 25, 2026
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