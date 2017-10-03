Homepage
'The Blood Is at the Doorstep' Brings You Inside a Family Tragedy
Milwaukee filmmaker Erik Ljung’s documentary on the Dontre Hamilton killing, The Blood Is at the Doorstep, is the centerpiece of this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival. more
Oct 3, 2017
'Call a Bank' Wasn’t a Solution Then, and It’s Not a Solution Now
Scott Walker’s call to Wisconsinites up to their chins in student debt to simply “call a bank” is no solution; in fact, he hasn’t even taken his own advice concerning his debts. more
Oct 3, 2017
Vagabond’s Pleasing Mix of Tacos, Small Plates and Americana Pop
The menu at Vagabond, which features an A-Side of taco listings and a B-Side of assorted small plates and shareables, is chock full of fusion delights. more
Oct 3, 2017
Rob Hicks Aims to Transcend Racine's Rap Scene
To say that Racine rapper Rob Hicks is hard on his own work is an understatement. He’s released an EP titled Paradise in Hell. more
Oct 3, 2017