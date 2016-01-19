Sexpress
Sexpress Podcast: The Phanton of the Stockroom
This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about asking out an older woman at work. If you'd like to hear your question answered on a subsequent episode, leave it in the comments below, or send it to sexpres.. more
Jan 19, 2016
Bring Home the Beef
This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Tyler and Liz answer a conscientious 22 year old's question about how to make his girlfriend as happy as possible.To hear your question answered on a subsequent show, send it to sexpress@shepex.com, or write.. more
Dec 14, 2015
Sexpress Podcast: Hatch
This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how he should proceed with a friendship that he wants to become something more. Can't get enough Sexpress? Listen to past episodes here.Want to have your qu.. more
Oct 12, 2015
Sexpress Podcast: Back In the Saddle
This week in the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about how to get back in the saddle after a traumatic experience. To hear your questions answered on a subsequent episode, send them to Sexpress@Shepex.com. more
Sep 16, 2015
Sexpress Podcast: What's your Number?
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about their girlfriend's "number," and whether or not he has the right to be upset. Want to see your question answered on a subsequent episode? Create a free account and ask .. more
Aug 26, 2015
Sexpress Podcast: Wedding Woes
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Is it a huge red flag for your significant other to take someone other than you as a date to a friend's wedding? Want more Sexpress Podcast? Check out the archive here.Would you like to hear your question.. more
Aug 19, 2015
