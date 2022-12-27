B&M Accounting: Tax Expertise, Financial Planning and an Inspiring Story

Photo: Bezawit Deneke via LinkedIn Bezawit Deneke Bezawit Deneke

B&M Accounting and Tax Service is open for business. The company has much more than financial expertise and tax specialists, the owners, sisters Bezawit Deneke and Mahader Weldemichael have an inspiring story that has evoked much wisdom from the pair when it comes to advice in believing in yourself. With a successful business opened this year, these hard-working women are taking the world of finance by storm, one satisfied client at a time.

“We are originally from Ethiopia. I have earned my first bachelor’s degree in accounting and minor in management. I have been in the work of accounting and tax for the past 15 years,” says Mahader Weldemichael. “For B&M, this year is our first tax year in business, and we are very excited.” Both Weldemichael and Deneke are certified public accountants, as well as some of the few certified tax coaches in the state. Their business specializes in a variety of tax care needs. “I got my bachelor’s degree back in Ethiopia. I have a bachelor’s degree in accounting with a minor in finance,” adds Bezawit Deneke.

The sisters have learned a lot, both as first year business owners, as well as women of color in a primarily male dominated field. “We learned a lot. We experience different emotions throughout the day. It’s been challenging being new to the business, especially being a woman and a mother,” says Deneke. “But it’s rewarding, it’s only a year, not even, and we’ve gone far past our expectations.”

Exceeded Expectations

Both women earned their degrees in Ethiopia, before moving to the U.S. and finding 15-year-long success doing tax work at a variety of companies, then deciding to combine their experience and open their own business. “I’ve always wanted to have my own practice, even before I moved to the U.S. We have all the necessary experiences we were looking for, and good knowledge about the field,” says Weldemichael. “It has its own challenges in the work and culture environment, and I’m very proud of the tremendous feedback and results we’ve been yielding. We exceeded our expectations in this short period of time. We’re doing really great.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The pair offers advice to anyone who wants to achieve their financial goals, and the continued journey of their business has taught them lessons of balance, hard work, and believing in yourself. “As a woman, especially in the finance business, a lot of the owners are usually male. And sometimes you feel like you may not be able to do that because it’s a mostly male dominated business environment. But if you believe in yourself that you can do this and accomplish this, you can push through all the challenges,” says Weldemichael. “The best thing a woman can do is believe in herself.”

Many Services Offered

B&M Accounting and Tax Service specializes in a variety of services. “What we offer for our clients is an all-in-one. Accounting and tax services, helping small business owners establishing their companies, and resolving tax issues. We help filing tax returns for individuals. Most specifically, we specialize in tax planning. We are trained how we can help our clients save tax money,” says Deneke. “Clients, especially small to medium size business owners, pay unnecessary taxes because they don’t know the deductions and credits that are available. Based on their specific needs, we can help develop a specific strategy that can help save taxes, up to thousands of dollars.”

The company owners pride themselves on creating connections with clients and establishing trust. “Here at B&M we keep in touch with our clients whenever they make financial decisions,” says Weldemichael. “We want business owners to understand that they are in charge.”

B&M Accounting and Tax Service is located at 13745 W Capitol Drive in Brookfield. For more information visit B&M – Accounting And Tax Service (bmaccountingtax.com) or call 262-599-8015.