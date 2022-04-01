Milwaukee Entrepreneur Ali Acevedo Brings Fashion and Togetherness to the Community

× Expand Photo by Isa Kregel All Goods shirts All Goods

T-shirts galore are organized by color and style. You can find Milwaukee Bucks gear, college crewnecks, and even Disney tees. The graphics are eclectic, and the vibe of the store is a whole aesthetic itself.

Located on South 72nd Street, All Goods is one of two locations owned by Ali Acevedo. It is a vintage street wear shop. Acevedo has been collecting pieces for it since he started selling on eBay at the age of 15. Just over two years ago he was able to transform his online shop into a physical space where Milwaukee residents can shop for the latest fashion at good prices.

“I always wanted to be my own boss … being able to control my lifestyle, being able to have my own time back to do what I want to do. I’m doing something I love,” said Acevedo. “I enjoy when customers come in and seeing what they pick up.”

Born and raised on Milwaukee’s South Side, Acevedo started selling everything from books to video games, to posters and clothes while working a 9-to-5 job at US Bank. Acevedo knew he belonged elsewhere. Even though his full-time job was paying him well, he wasn’t happy. As he drove across the bridge on 60th and Hawley Road to get to work, he would think about what to do next with his career.

“I just remember getting to that bridge and thinking ‘Damn, I got to be here for eight hours,” Acevedo recalled. “Entrepreneurship is not for everybody, it’s very risky. I put my all into it, like every dollar I had. I risked it all. But I had the support of my wife, I had the support of my family and that really made this business successful.”

He quit his job and opened his store with the help of his family and his wife Almi Avila. Avila and Acevedo have been together for about 15 years and tied the knot a month before opening All Goods. Simultaneously preparing for a wedding and a grand opening was stressful at times, but Avila said she knew it would all come together because of her husband’s drive to perfection.

“Anyone who knows Ali knows how he is. He’s always had that hustle mentality,” said Avila. “I always have had a lot of faith in him. I know that whatever he’s going to do and whatever he wants to do, he’s going to give it his all.”

Acevedo and Avila have two daughters together. Family has been a motivator. The importance of teaching and guiding the kids in their family has been at the forefront of All Goods. Acevedo and Avila want to provide a place where their children can enhance their skills and show them that they can do anything they put their minds to.

“In his eyes, every single thing that we’re doing is for our family. It’s for our younger community. Our 12-year-old has been helping and even our four-year-old helps by taking the lint brush to clothes. The future of All Goods is for our children to run it,” said Avila.

Acevedo’s mother, Delinda Acevedo, knew her son would be in the resale industry since he was just a kid too. He would accompany her to “thrifty stores,” as she called them, and she helped him sew things up to get items in the right condition before posting online. She said he never was a person to over-buy.

“He knows his customers. He pays attention to what they are really looking for and that’s what gets him a lot of followers,” she added.

Personalized service is another objective Acevedo carries throughout his business. He has made it an effort to get to know his customers and to build a sense of trust among them. If there’s ever a problem with a purchase, Acevedo wants his customers to go to him and find something that will make them happy.

“It’s more personable when you learn about the people. You learn about so much stuff going around in the city from having those conversations that you never knew,” he said. “Every now and then it’s nice to just know that you’re helping your community and that they’re helping somebody who took the chance.”

The Resale Industry

Acevedo’s store is part of the growing resale industry. The resale industry is expected to grow 11 times faster than the broader retail clothing sector by 2025, according to the 2021 Resale Report released by ThredUp. This is mostly driven by wide-reaching internet access and easy-to-use applications for selling secondhand items.

The executive director of the National Association of Resale Professionals (NARTS), Adele Meyer, said consumers enjoy shopping in resale because they never know what they can find, especially as new products continue to be put out on display.

“Sustainability is much more important to consumers and saving money is always a factor. During the pandemic people were home much more which gave them time to clean out closets and rearrange their living areas. Many had to change things to accommodate home offices and home-schooling areas. This resulted in the industry experiencing an increase in inventory and in sales,” said Meyer.

Acevedo said there are always obstacles when running a business, especially by yourself. When the COVID pandemic first hit the country, he made the decision to remain open for people who needed a sense of normality. His mother admired his strive to remain positive throughout that time of turmoil.

“There have been many times where he could’ve given up,” she said. “It made me very proud to know that he got through all of that.”

The future of All Goods

It’s just the beginning for Acevedo. He is planning a vintage pop-event with the Milwaukee Bucks and events throughout the Bayshore center. The second All Goods Fest is also in the works this year where other vendors come together like a block party to sell and socialize. Acevedo said it would be cool to branch out around the country, but Milwaukee will always be at the center of it all.

“I don’t want to lose touch of where some of my family is still living today and the struggles that they still live with today. It’s where I came from and it’s also what drives me every day,” said Ali. “I love the Milwaukee Bucks. I love Milwaukee… Ultimately this is the home base.”

For more information, visit his website or follow his Instagram @allgoodsmke.