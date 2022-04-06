Milwaukee Photographer Captures Emotion in Motion

× Expand Photo by Lotte Lillian Newborn photo by Lotte Lillian Newborn photo by Lotte Lillian

Lottie Royten is the genius behind the lens of Lottie Lillian Photography. You’ve likely seen her photos from different rites of ceremony in the greater Milwaukee area and beyond. From family and newborn photos to couples’ engagements and weddings, Lottie has an eye to capture any of life’s major moments.

Where does your passion for photography come from?

My father—he was a huge documentarian. Being a man serving in the military, he traveled all over the world and brought his photos and stories home with him. I always loved the memories he would share with us; we would sit together as a family and watch his slideshows, closely listening to every story he shared. Eventually, I got my first camera—a pink 110mm Kodak with a flash cube you screwed into the top – which sparked my interest as a child. I really wish I still had it!

Originally, I started with high school seniors and family photo shoots. Facebook was just taking off, so when I shared my work socially, my business and reach grew exponentially. My images were exposed to people of all different ages which called for capturing many of life’s different moments at different stages of people’s lives. Once I photographed my first wedding, I was hooked!

How have you made such a name for yourself around Milwaukee?

I've been so intertwined in the community for so long I feel like because I was a trainer at a local health club before becoming a professional photographer. So, I got to know and meet quite a few people in the greater Milwaukee area.

After 18 years in the physical training industry, I wasn’t finding it to be wanted I wanted to do with my life, but I am forever grateful for that time in my life. So, I made an intentional career switch towards professional photography.

I think I love photography so much because I genuinely love humans and like to hear their stories. I’ve forever been fascinated by human movement, hence my degree in Kinesiology, but I quickly realized how fun and fulfilling it was to capture emotion, or rather, energy in motion (E-MOTION).

How did you make your way into destination weddings?

A couple found me on Instagram and hired me to do an engagement session. They were students at Marquette University and were interested in getting photos around the city of Milwaukee. They ended up really liking them, so they flew me out to be their wedding photographer in Tucson, Arizona. Other than my own wedding, this was my first destination on the job.

It was at the Ritz-Carlton in Tucson and it was epic! It was one of my most memorable weddings to date. It was an August wedding, and the seasonal ran came pouring down just after the ceremony during picture time.

The couple was so great and in good spirits the whole time, even in the rain. Then, toward the very end of their portraits, a full rainbow was behind them, and it turned out to be their (and my) most favorite photo of the day! It really was magical.

How have weddings changed over the years?

COVID-19 obviously put a lot of things on hold, but since restrictions have lifted the wedding industry is booming again. 2022 is expected to be the biggest influx of weddings in 40 years!

Of course, there are cancellations and travel restrictions which make logistics for weddings much less dependable than we were used to before the pandemic. But people have never stopped falling in love and getting married, so business has carried on despite COVID-19

What is the day of the wedding like for you?

No two weddings are alike, so it’s hard to say. One thing I try to keep consistent is my level of energy, positive outlook, and my excitement level for all couples. People ask me if I get sick of weddings, and I really don’t—truly love them and enjoy shooting them.

I have photographed 25-30 weddings per year for the past 10 years, so it’s important to me to limit the number of weddings I take on in order to keep some time for my personal life. But being at weddings on the weekend is always a good time in my book, even if I’m working.

Why the move from wedding to baby photos?

The pandemic gave me the time to assess what I really wanted out of my life and what my priorities were. And, since weddings were paused or canceled, the newborn photo shoots were on the rise. I noticed how much more time I could have to myself by doing a lot of newborn shoots (on newborn hours) rather than shooting weekend-long events like weddings. That said, I do still take on certain wedding clients, depending on the ask.

What is your photo editing process like?

I’ve been asked a lot about what I’m watching since COVID-19 started, but I don’t watch a lot of TV while I work, especially in the editing room. After 10 years of doing the same editing tricks, I can basically edit with only my eyes at this point. So, instead I listen to audio books. I have read (or rather listened to) over 60 books since the start of COVID and learned a lot during that time. I like to learn while I create, in whatever way possible.

How to connect with Lottie Lillian Photography

You can connect with me through my website www.lottielillian.com—or any inquiries about booking. All of my social media handles are there too, but I’m mainly on Instagram since it’s so image based. My Instagram is @lottie.lillian if anyone wants to follow along my journey. It’s almost wedding season, so I have a lot to look forward to in 2022.