2017 Gala ~ OSMOSIS

Google Calendar - 2017 Gala ~ OSMOSIS - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2017 Gala ~ OSMOSIS - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2017 Gala ~ OSMOSIS - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2017 Gala ~ OSMOSIS - 2017-11-03 00:00:00

Tenth Street Theatre 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

OSMOSIS looks like many other shows: Great songs with solos and ensemble pieces. But there’s more to it than meets the eye as host Beth Lewinski takes you on a musical and comedic tour. Every song you’ll hear is picked because it plays with the ideas in one particular story — our mystery story. A panel of celebrity guessers, unlike the audience will not know the answer to the story. The panel, including playwright and musician Jason Powell, will be given clues by the 12 players with maybe an occasional wrong turn here and there provided. Will they get it? Pure Entertaining Comedic and Musical fun!

For info: http://milwaukeemetrovoices.org/

Info
Tenth Street Theatre 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Comedy, Concerts, Theater & Dance
4147781940
Google Calendar - 2017 Gala ~ OSMOSIS - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2017 Gala ~ OSMOSIS - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2017 Gala ~ OSMOSIS - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2017 Gala ~ OSMOSIS - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 Google Calendar - 2017 Gala ~ OSMOSIS - 2017-11-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2017 Gala ~ OSMOSIS - 2017-11-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2017 Gala ~ OSMOSIS - 2017-11-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2017 Gala ~ OSMOSIS - 2017-11-04 00:00:00