2017 Gala ~ OSMOSIS

OSMOSIS looks like many other shows: Great songs with solos and ensemble pieces. But there’s more to it than meets the eye as host Beth Lewinski takes you on a musical and comedic tour. Every song you’ll hear is picked because it plays with the ideas in one particular story — our mystery story. A panel of celebrity guessers, unlike the audience will not know the answer to the story. The panel, including playwright and musician Jason Powell, will be given clues by the 12 players with maybe an occasional wrong turn here and there provided. Will they get it? Pure Entertaining Comedic and Musical fun!

For info: http://milwaukeemetrovoices.org/