2017 MMV Gala ~ Liz Norton and Friends Cabaret

An unique show not to be missed, Liz Norton appears in a one-off cabaret performance for MMV. Liz played the feisty college professor in MMV’s Spring production of Jason Powell’s ONLY WE KNOW BEST. Liz can currently be seen in the Chicago production of A NEW BRAIN at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre. She spent her summer playing the title role in HELLO DOLLY at Sunset Playhouse receiving strong reviews including: “Liz Norton is a powerful presence on stage as the cunningly compassionate matchmaker, Dolly Levi." "Everything comes back to (Liz) Norton as Dolly. The spotlight loves her, and she returns that affinity with an inimitable, engaging style." Up next, Liz takes on the Countess Aurelia (the Madwoman of Chaillot) in Jerry Herman’s DEAR WORLD with Boulevard Theatre at the end of the month. liznortonsings.com