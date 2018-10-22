Big Questions ~ Thirsty Souls

Have all the answers to life’s most elusive questions?...No? Grab a coffee, beer, soda, iced tea or some other delicious beverage, then join us to “drink in” some Big Questions to quench your Thirsty Soul! We'll be "fermenting faith and unbottling belief one glass at a time" every Monday at Lakefront Brewery. Come anytime from 5:30 - 8pm. Everyone is welcome!