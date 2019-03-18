Big Questions ~ Thirsty Souls

What is this!? Well, it’s a weekly gathering over beer or your favorite beverage to explore questions of life, morality, politics, religion and more. The idea is to not take anything in life for granted but keep coming up with better questions that might challenge our presumptions and deepen our understanding, whatever the topic. So our approach is to think, drink, wonder and question…while not taking ourselves too seriously!

These gatherings are not geared specifically toward liberals or conservatives, religious or non-religious, progressives or traditionalists. It’s simply for ANYONE with a wayfaring spirit and a desire to tackle Big Questions* with an open heart and mind to just see where the conversation goes. EVERYONE is WELCOME!

(*All questions are gluten-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free and contain antioxidant properties to help fight (or encourage?) free radicals!)