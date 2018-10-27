Ninth Annual Halloween Monster Mash: RAS Movement, Chalice In The Palace, They GuanUs & DJ Robert G
Mad Planet 533 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
IRIE VIBEZ PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS: THE 9TH ANNUAL HALLOWEEN MONSTER MASH!!!!
** We will also be celebrating one of Milwaukee's best known and hardest working Dj's, Steven Watkins aka DJ Avets of Chalice In The Palace Soundsystem, Birthday!!
Featuring:
R.A.S. MOVEMENT:
https://www.facebook.com/RAS-MOVEMENT-296341455913/
R.A.S. Movement (Royal Ancient Society) is one of the fastest rising reggae bands, with an amazing new sound that is creating a buzz around the city. Performing many different Caribbean genres of music. A high energy band that pumps out music vibes that cover Reggae, Roots, Lover's Rock, Dance Hall, Soul, R&B, Hip Hop and Original Tunes
Whether you are a listener or a dancer, R.A.S. Movement has got something for you.
CHALICE IN THE PALACE (REUNION!!!!):
https://www.facebook.com/ChaliceInThePalace/
Bringing Vintage Jamaican Vinyl & Fresh Digi Stylee... 60s to current Ska, Rocksteady,Rub A Dub, Roots, Rockers, Dancehall, Lovers Rock, Rootstep & Ragga.
The Reggae Revival is HERE!
THEY GUANUS:
https://www.facebook.com/TheyGuanUs/
-A Latin American Reggae Fusion Band. With roots from the Midwest to South America, TGU brings a new look and sound to the reggae scene with both Spanish and English lyrics. Connecting a multicultural fanbase.
From Milwaukee Wi. Buena Vibra/Musica.
DJ/MC Robert G from WMSE Reggae Vibrations:
The Details:
Doors: 9pm
Cover: $10 & Free access with wrist bands untill Midnight
* * Voted Best Halloween Spot and Dance Floor in Milwaukee for the past 16 Years!! * *