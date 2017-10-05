RSS
Shepherd Express Events
-
Taste of the World
Sat., Oct. 21 | Taste of the World presents restaurants featuring cuisine from across the globe with equally diverse live performers. more
-
Porktoberfest
Thurs., Oct. 5 | Sample a wide variety of pork dishes from your favorite local restaurants, and enjoy wine, beer and live music from Super Custom Deluxe. more
Mark your calendars for these upcoming events. We'll post additional details as they get closer.
• Porktoberfest - October 5, 2017
• Taste of the World - October 21, 2017
• Best of Milwaukee 2017 Party - TBA
Are you interested in being a vendor or sponsor for any of these events? Email Rachel@shepex.com.