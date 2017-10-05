Shepherd Express Events

RSS

    Taste of the World

    Sat., Oct. 21 | Taste of the World presents restaurants featuring cuisine from across the globe with equally diverse live performers. more

    Porktoberfest

    Thurs., Oct. 5 | Sample a wide variety of pork dishes from your favorite local restaurants, and enjoy wine, beer and live music from Super Custom Deluxe. more

Mark your calendars for these upcoming events. We'll post additional details as they get closer.

Are you interested in being a vendor or sponsor for any of these events? Email Rachel@shepex.com.