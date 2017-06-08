The Shepherd Express and Cream City Foundation celebrated LGBTQ progress in Milwaukee on Thursday, August 10th at the Wherehouse.

20% of all proceeds during the night went directly to the Cream City Foundation. The Cream City Foundation mobilizes philanthropic resources by harnessing pride, passion and commitment of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender people and their allies to advance the human rights and respond to the human needs of LGBTQkknd people in Southeastern Wisconsin. With your support, we can make great strides in Milwaukee and beyond!

Tickets: $40 Individual, $35/ticket for half or full table

...



Schedule of Events

• 5:30-6:15pm: Socializing and cocktails

• 6:15-7:00pm: Dinner – Catered by Ball n’ Biscuit (v/gf options)

• 7:00-8:00pm: Awards Presentation

...



2017 LGBTQ Progress Awards Categories:

Editor's Note: The winners were announced in the Shepherd Express' Pride Guide pullout edition that hit newsstands on June 8, 2017. Click on a winner's name to learn more about them and how they've contributed to LGBTQ progress.