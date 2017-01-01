We are thrilled to have Tequila Herradura as our official tequila sponsor!

The Shepherd Express hosted the Inaugural Margarita Festival on Friday, August 25th from 5pm-8pm at Catalano Square in the Historic Third Ward.

Attendees sampled from Milwaukee’s best margarita-makers, voted on their favorite, and Azteca Restaurant came out the winner at the end of the night. Tu Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lucky Joe's Alchemy and Eatery came in a close 2nd and 3rd.