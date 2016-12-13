RSS

From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more

Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Music Feature

This fall Milwaukee singer B~Free dropped one of the best Milwaukee R&B albums in recent memory, Ode 2 A Luv Affair , a highly personable set of neo-soul pitched somewhere between Jill Scott and J Dilla. For those who missed her release show at Co.. more

Oct 25, 2016 5:25 PM On Music

After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Music Feature

