RSS
Iliad
All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes
Oct 26, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'An Iliad’ for All Time
The Iliad is one of the oldest stories still being told. It’s not so much a pillar of world literature as a living trunk that continues to grow branches. The latest offshoot, An Iliad, is the Obie-winning adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Den... more
Mar 5, 2014 3:15 PM David Luhrssen Theater
Eva Grubb Recaptures the Sound of 1966
The music and imagery of Eva Grubb has its roots in the mid-’60s, with the year 1966 being particularly influential. The band covers that year’s ? and the Mysterians hit single “I Need Somebody,” a song driven by chugging keyboards more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!