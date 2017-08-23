RSS

Jack\'S American Pub

mayweathervsmcgregor.jpg.jpe

This Saturday, two of the most well known names in fightingwill come together for the biggest boxing match since Floyd Mayweather took onManny Pacquiao in May of 2015. Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face off at 9p.m. in the T-Mobile Arena .. more

Aug 23, 2017 8:36 PM Around MKE 4 Comments

millertimepubsuperbowl.jpg.jpe

If you don't have plans to skip the Super Bowl this year—and without the Packers, you'd have good reason—you can head to any number of bars and restaurants in the Milwaukee area. more

Feb 2, 2017 9:18 AM Brew City Booze

diningout.jpg.jpe

The owners of Jack’s American Pub (1323 E. Brady St.) have radically transformed the interior of this two-level club (once home to Crisp) at the beating heart of Brady Street. An inviting rectangular bar at the center of the room adds cozin... more

Sep 11, 2013 12:20 AM Dining Preview

blogimage13796.jpe

Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba more

Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES