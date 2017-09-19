Walker's Point
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 21-27, 2017
Noodles the Wonder Dog returns to Fromm Petfest, while Walker’s Point inaugurates a new street festival and makers take over the State Fair Grounds. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Walker’s Point to Host Inaugural 5th Street Festival
On Saturday, Sept. 23 a vibrant lineup of music, food anddiverse entertainment will descend upon 5th St. in Walker’s Point for thefirst-ever Fifth Street Festival.Evan Christian, Hamburger Mary’s Drag Divas, Milwaukee Balletand more wi.. more
Sep 18, 2017 7:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Radio Milwaukee Brings Art to Penfield Children's Center
Milwaukee artist Stacey Williams-Ng is among the artists commissioned by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee to produce outdoor murals in the Near West Side and Walker’s Point neighborhoods. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:10 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Taps Water Technology's Growing Potential
Recently, Milwaukee has developed a 21st-century industrial identity as the “Water Capital of the World," almost overnight becoming a go-to destination for companies and countries that want to solve their water problems. more
Aug 15, 2017 4:40 PM Mary Sussman News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee Burger Week Guide 2017
The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out 1 Comments
MKEfest Block Party for the Arts Comes to Drink Wisconsinbly Pub
Drink Wisconsinbly Pub will host MKEfest Block Party for theArts this Saturday. The daylong arts event will include community artactivities for children, a DJ battle between DJ Adamocity and Annalog, aMilwaukee-themed mural by Walker’s P.. more
Aug 11, 2017 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee: The City of Parks
It’s not often you can tell the story of a city through the history of its parks, but Milwaukee’s story is woven firmly into its communal green spaces, and though a so-called “green ring" of parkland was never fully realized, Milwaukee s... more
Apr 11, 2017 12:05 AM Matthew J. Prigge City Guide
The New Fuel Café is Nothing Like the Original One
Fuel Café’s new Walker’s Point location, co-owner Scott Johnson says, “is all the things that we kind of wished Fuel could be as we got older." more
Mar 28, 2017 3:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Eat/Drink
MobCraft Beer: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Brewery
MobCraft is the world's first completely crowdsourced brewery. That means they've found a way to crowdsource just about every aspect of the beer development process. The idea for MobCraft was ori,The Brewery Series: MobCraft more
Mar 10, 2017 11:00 AM Cole Vandermause The Brewery Series: MobCraft
Milwaukee’s Six Great Ethnic Eating Strips
Todd Lazarski shares his picks for the six best ethnic food neighborhoods in Milwaukee. more
Feb 7, 2017 11:24 AM Todd Lazarski Eat/Drink
Gibraltar Gives Jazz Fans Another Destination in Walker’s Point
Milwaukee musician Evan Christian looked to Spain when opening his Walker’s Point jazz club Gibraltar. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:25 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Good Messy Barbecue in Walker’s Point
Ashley’s Que, a barbecue restaurant at 124 W. National Ave., is an excellent spot to get excellent food with good vibes aplenty. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:03 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out
Spending a Night in Shaker’s Haunted Penthouse
My life experience with ghosts and the paranormal world is incredibly limited. To say I’m skeptical of the existence of ghosts would be anunderstatement. But when the opportunity to take the “Ghost Tour” and stay a nightin the haunted .. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:49 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
New Craft Breweries Flock to Milwaukee
Has Milwaukee’s craft beer market hit its saturation point? Not even close, brewers say. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:03 PM Evan Rytlewski Fall Drinks Guide
Kick off the Packer Season with a Tailgate!
Pumpkin spice lattes, Oktoberfest beers and kids going back toschool are all key components to one of the best seasons: Packer Season! Drink WisconsinblyPub (135 EastNational) wants you to start the season offright with their outside tai.. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:14 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Rock the Green Promotes Sustainability Through Music
Rock the Green Sustainability Festival is an outdoor non-profit event produced solely with eco-friendly methods. The festival features music, locavore, environmental education and zero waste efforts. This year’s Sustainability Festival will be hel.. more
Aug 22, 2016 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Walk the Point Offers a Sample of Milwaukee’s Up-and-Coming Dining District
Photo Courtesy Jeramey Jannene, Flickr CC By now we’ve all taken notice of Walker’s Point’srenaissance. Everything from an e-commerce startup to a celebrity trainer-ownedgym has claimed a slice of land in the once forgotten industrial district. .. more
Jun 23, 2016 8:38 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Ever-Changing Menu at Triskele’s
Tucked away on the corner of South 3rd and Maple Streets, Triskele’s has been building a steady, loyal following among local diners over the past nine years. Chef-owned and operated by JoLinda Klopp and Lynn Winter, it has a very comfortabl... more
Jun 14, 2016 2:29 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Red Light Ramen to Debut Mobile Kitchen
The ever-popular, late-night foodie favorite, Red LightRamen, just got a little more accessible. Ardent owner and executive chefJustin Carlisle recently announced an expansion into a weekly mobile ramenkitchen beginning Saturday, June 18. .. more
Jun 13, 2016 5:42 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE