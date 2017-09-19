RSS

Walker's Point

Noodles the Wonder Dog returns to Fromm Petfest, while Walker’s Point inaugurates a new street festival and makers take over the State Fair Grounds. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:09 PM This Week in Milwaukee

On Saturday, Sept. 23 a vibrant lineup of music, food anddiverse entertainment will descend upon 5th St. in Walker’s Point for thefirst-ever Fifth Street Festival.Evan Christian, Hamburger Mary’s Drag Divas, Milwaukee Balletand more wi.. more

Sep 18, 2017 7:03 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee artist Stacey Williams-Ng is among the artists commissioned by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee to produce outdoor murals in the Near West Side and Walker’s Point neighborhoods. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:10 PM Off the Cuff

Recently, Milwaukee has developed a 21st-century industrial identity as the “Water Capital of the World," almost overnight becoming a go-to destination for companies and countries that want to solve their water problems. more

Aug 15, 2017 4:40 PM News Features 1 Comments

The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

Drink Wisconsinbly Pub will host MKEfest Block Party for theArts this Saturday. The daylong arts event will include community artactivities for children, a DJ battle between DJ Adamocity and Annalog, aMilwaukee-themed mural by Walker’s P.. more

Aug 11, 2017 3:39 PM Around MKE

It’s not often you can tell the story of a city through the history of its parks, but Milwaukee’s story is woven firmly into its communal green spaces, and though a so-called “green ring" of parkland was never fully realized, Milwaukee s... more

Apr 11, 2017 12:05 AM City Guide

Fuel Café’s new Walker’s Point location, co-owner Scott Johnson says, “is all the things that we kind of wished Fuel could be as we got older." more

Mar 28, 2017 3:02 PM Eat/Drink

MobCraft is the world's first completely crowdsourced brewery. That means they've found a way to crowdsource just about every aspect of the beer development process. The idea for MobCraft was ori,The Brewery Series: MobCraft more

Mar 10, 2017 11:00 AM The Brewery Series: MobCraft

Todd Lazarski shares his picks for the six best ethnic food neighborhoods in Milwaukee. more

Feb 7, 2017 11:24 AM Eat/Drink

Milwaukee musician Evan Christian looked to Spain when opening his Walker’s Point jazz club Gibraltar. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:25 PM Music Feature

Ashley’s Que, a barbecue restaurant at 124 W. National Ave., is an excellent spot to get excellent food with good vibes aplenty. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:03 PM Dining Out

My life experience with ghosts and the paranormal world is incredibly limited. To say I’m skeptical of the existence of ghosts would be anunderstatement. But when the opportunity to take the “Ghost Tour” and stay a nightin the haunted .. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:49 PM Around MKE

Has Milwaukee’s craft beer market hit its saturation point? Not even close, brewers say. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:03 PM Fall Drinks Guide

Pumpkin spice lattes, Oktoberfest beers and kids going back toschool are all key components to one of the best seasons: Packer Season! Drink WisconsinblyPub (135 EastNational) wants you to start the season offright with their outside tai.. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:14 PM Eat/Drink

Rock the Green Sustainability Festival is an outdoor non-profit event produced solely with eco-friendly methods. The festival features music, locavore, environmental education and zero waste efforts. This year’s Sustainability Festival will be hel.. more

Aug 22, 2016 2:03 PM Sponsored Content

Photo Courtesy Jeramey Jannene, Flickr CC By now we’ve all taken notice of Walker’s Point’srenaissance. Everything from an e-commerce startup to a celebrity trainer-ownedgym has claimed a slice of land in the once forgotten industrial district. .. more

Jun 23, 2016 8:38 PM Around MKE

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Tucked away on the corner of South 3rd and Maple Streets, Triskele’s has been building a steady, loyal following among local diners over the past nine years. Chef-owned and operated by JoLinda Klopp and Lynn Winter, it has a very comfortabl... more

Jun 14, 2016 2:29 PM Dining Out

The ever-popular, late-night foodie favorite, Red LightRamen, just got a little more accessible. Ardent owner and executive chefJustin Carlisle recently announced an expansion into a weekly mobile ramenkitchen beginning Saturday, June 18. .. more

Jun 13, 2016 5:42 PM Around MKE

