Amp Up Your Abode with Easy Curb Appeal

They say first impressions are everything. From nailing a job interview to rubbing elbows at a cocktail party, first impressions make an impact—and your home is no exception. Don’t believe it? Consider the significance of curb appeal. Regardless of whether or not you’re selling your house, everyone wants a home that turns heads and fetches compliments.

“Not only does curb appeal increase the value of your house, but it’s a reflection of the people who live there,” says Michael G. Davis. As owner, designer and project manager of Milwaukee landscape group Emerald Gardens, Davis is well aware of the value of curbside charm. “The front of a home shows a bit of what it’s like inside. It offers a hint about the personality of the family that lives there.”

Looking to up your curb-appeal game? Doing so doesn’t necessarily mean monopolizing your time or breaking the bank. There are lots of easy ideas that spruce things up a bit.

The Basics

Look at the front of your house and determine what can quickly be removed, fixed or hidden. Pull weeds from the walkway, adjust the crooked shutter, stash the garden hose in a decorative pot and tell the kids to put away their bikes (again).

Davis also suggests creating a budget as this helps prioritize tasks. For instance, if you can’t afford to paint the house right now, power wash it instead. “Budget your time, too,” he adds. “You can do more in the front yard if you have time to tend to it.”

Symmetry & Balance

An easy way to achieve an eye-fetching landscape comes in the form of symmetry. Balancing key elements gives the eye a place to rest. If you have a large picture window, frame it with arborvitaes or flowering clematis perennials. Try setting identical planters on opposite sides of your entryway.

Plants & Flowers

“Planters are the perfect way to spruce up the front of a home,” Davis explains. “Best of all, they can be changed with the seasons. Switch out the flowers for plants that tolerate frost such as mums or kale grasses in late summer or early fall. That’s also a great time to plant trees and woody bushes,” the designer says. During winter, plan which flowers and delicate plants you’ll buy in spring to keep your curbside appeal intact all year long.

Enticing Entryways

When it comes to curb appeal, the entryway is key. “Always accentuate the front door,” Davis suggests, “not the driveway or garage.” Painting the front door in a unique color anchors the entryway while adding a touch of whimsy. Citrus colors are hot right now, while blues and greens complement colors found in shade gardens. Light pinks and corals work well with Lannon stone and Cream City brick.

Dress up your front porch with a bench or rocking chairs, adding matching pillows and an outdoor rug for texture. A new welcome mat, updated light fixtures and a bold address plate also make for easy improvements.

Lighten Up

Milwaukee is loaded with homes that feature inspiring details. Illuminate columns, arches and gables so your home shines well into the wee hours. It’s easy with today’s solar-powered LED options. “Pay attention to the style of the house,” Davis notes. “With a Victorian, use the light to enhance the details of the architecture. You can have a bit more fun with a ranch or a saltbox.”

Keep It Simple

A little goes a long way when it comes to curb appeal. Mulch the front gardens, trim the bushes and edge the sidewalk. Add a few extras such as a decorative lantern on a shepherd’s hook, a front-door wreath or an interesting piece of yard art. “Simply try not to overdo it,” Davis says. “If you add too much, the front yard loses appeal because nothing is special.” Think cute and clean, not crazy and cluttered, and your curb appeal will go through the roof.

To learn more about Michael G. Davis’ design and landscape company, visit the Emerald Gardens page on Facebook or email Michael at emeraldgardensmgd@gmail.com.

Mark Hagen is an award-winning gardener, former caterer and Milwaukee lover. His work has appeared in Birds & Blooms and Home and Your Family magazines.

