Green Remodeling: Carpet

There's the obvious reasons to avoid wall-to-wall beige berber... boring comes to mind. But personal opinion aside, there are many other non-aesthetic reasons to step out of your carpet comfort zone.

Synthetic fiber carpets and carpet pads are derived from petroleum. Then they are glued with formaldehyde, a suspected carcinogenic caused by the off-gassing of the chemicals. Once installed allergens (such as pet dander, dust and pollen) are trapped, making it impossible for any vacuum to be 100% efficient. Carpeting also provides a haven for fleas and dust mites that require chemical sprays to remove. And, of course, carpets need frequent stain cleaning, which is usually done with harsh chemical cleaners. Wall-to-wall carpet presents the challenge of getting into the nooks and crannies, thus compounding these pollutants. When you add this all together, what seemed like a harmless way to furnish your floor is now high-maintenance and a toxic combination of petroleum, formaldehyde, allergens, chemicals, and cleaners polluting your home.

I should mention that there is conflicting research on some of these claims. Regardless, even if you don't buy into the indoor air pollution argument, the outdoor pollution created by the manufacturing process and disposal is non-refutable—as evidenced by some of the manufacturers themselves. Mohawk and Interface are just two carpet giants that have made great strides to clean up their act. For example, energy and water conservation systems have been incorporated and they are even recycling old carpeting into new. Interface promises to have zero negative impact on the environment by 2020.

But what if carpeting, for whatever reason, is an unavoidable element in your environment? For those of you with a house (or office) full of carpet with no plans to renovate, reduce its impact by keeping it dry, vacuuming regularly, frequently opening windows, and using natural, non-toxic cleaners. If renovating and new carpeting must replace the old, keep your old carpet out of the landfill by buying from an eco-conscious manufacturer that has a return and recycle program such as those mentioned above. When shopping for new carpet, look for recycled nylon or natural fibers such as wool and hemp. One product well worth looking into is Flor. These 12x12 carpet tiles allow easy removal of the area that is damaged or stained rather than having to replace or clean the entire room. The tiles have recycled content and the company has a return and recycle program in addition to many other earth-friendly practices.

If you're renovating or building new construction and would like to explore other types of flooring, consider cork, linoleum, recycled rubber, bamboo, reclaimed wood, and concrete. Some may be more labor-intensive while others are more distribution-intensive - there are pros and cons to everything. But the bottom line is that these are materials that do not deplete our earth's natural resources or create toxic situations in our homes. I'll have to save the analysis of these products for another day. But if you're in the throes of a project give them serious consideration.

I believe that there is valid evidence of the dangers of indoor air pollution. From that perspective I am not endorsing the installation of wall-to-wall carpeting. However, there will always be demand and required applications for it. So it's reassuring to know that at least there are some corporations in the industry meeting this demand while incorporating health-friendly and earth-friendly operations and products—not to mention innovative designs that provide both form and function. It's now up to us as the consumers to show our support for the progress they've made. Purchase from responsible companies whenever possible so that their examples of sustainability and healthier products continue to spread.

If you'd like to put your hands on samples of the eco-friendly flooring materials mentioned above, as well as carpet samples, visit the Sustainable Building Exhibit at the Urban Ecology Center on the east side of Milwaukee. This resource library also has extensive information on the products and where to find them.