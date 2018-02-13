News of the Weird: Feb. 15, 2018

Revenge Takes Wing

A Canadian goose got its final revenge on Feb. 1 when, after being shot out of the sky by a hunter in Easton, Md., it struck Robert Meilhammer, 51, of Crapo, Md., seriously injuring the waterfowler. NPR reported that Meilhammer was hunting with a group when one of the large geese flying overhead was killed and fell about 90 feet—hitting Meilhammer’s head and knocking him out; it also dislodged two of Meilhammer’s teeth. Adult Canadian geese weigh about 12-14 pounds and can have a wingspan of up to six feet. At press time, Meilhammer was in stable condition after being airlifted to a hospital.

So Many Questions

Aaron Meininger, 29, of Hernando Beach, Fla., was arrested on Feb. 2 after Hernando County deputies caught him stealing items from the Demarco Family Funeral Home in Spring Hill. When officers arrived, Meininger was carrying a tub of formaldehyde out of the building (they also found makeup, nail polish, electric clippers, soap and other items used in funeral preparation in Meininger’s car). Curiously, the Tampa Bay Times reported, Meininger told deputies that he was “bored and messed up.”

Precocious!

When a Texas stripper arrived at her 11:30 a.m. gig on Feb. 1, she just knew something was amiss. Her destination turned out to be Noel Grisham Middle School in Round Rock, Texas. Rather than going inside, the performer called the school and reported what most assuredly had to be a prank. Jenny LaCoste-Caputo, a district spokesperson, told the Austin American-Statesman that a student at the school had used his cellphone to order the stripper and had paid for it with his parents’ credit card. He now faces disciplinary action.

The Taco-preneurial Spirit

Houston Realtor Nicole Lopez is sporting a new nickname these days: The Taco Lady. Since late 2017, Lopez has incorporated a novel incentive for buyers of homes she’s listed: $250 in free tacos with the purchase of a home. “Let’s be honest, everyone in Texas loves tacos,” Lopez told KHOU-TV. Lopez cited as proof of her success a $170,000 home that’s under contract, “and they are super excited for their taco party at the end of this month!”

Got Milk?

Prason Sukkorn, owner of Coffee on the Day in Chonburi, Thailand, had his marketing idea laid bare after he posted “obscene materials” online: photos and videos of his barista, Arisa Suwannawong, 22, wearing nothing but an apron while drawing shots and serving customers. Suwannawong, who goes by the nickname “Jaenae with the big boobs,” glances down at her breasts in the video while gushing, “The coffee is so good; they use plenty of milk!” Police commander Thanachai Usakit told Metro News that Sukkorn, “didn’t realize it would break the law, because the model in the photos wasn’t fully naked.” Sukkorn faces three-to-five years in jail and a fine of 100,000 Thai baht (about $3,200 U.S.).

For Your Convenience

Undoubtedly, many records will be set during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, but before the games had even begun, one Winter Games record was already in the books. Organizers distributed 110,000 condoms to the participating athletes—about 37 condoms per competitor. “We hope to aid the athletes visiting from various countries to complete their events successfully and safely,” said a spokesperson for Convenience, the South Korea condom manufacturer that supplied most of the prophylactics. The Korea Biomedical Review reported on Feb. 1 that finely conditioned athletes have been notoriously “sexually unrestrained” before—both during and after Olympics contests. Free Olympic Games condom distribution began in 1988 when a mere 8,500 were handed out during the Seoul games.

