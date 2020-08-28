Glendale Author's Children's Book Comforts Families Adapting to COVID-19

Lora Hyler is a former reporter and the founder of Hyler Communications. Today, she dedicates her work to novel-writing, especially for children, which, she says, is her passion.

Adjusting to a new life during the COVID-19 pandemic with six feet distancing, under masks and indoors, takes a toll on adults. But, what about children who have also had to put their playdates, school days and birthday parties on hold? The Emory Global Health Institute challenged authors to write a book in two weeks to help children deal with the effects of the coronavirus. Lora Hyler, an author from Milwaukee, could sense the pain children in her neighborhood felt. She took on the challenge.

“As a mom and children’s book author, my instinct is to help,” Hyler says.

Despite the intimidating deadline, Hyler successfully wrote Our Bodies Stay at Home, Our Imaginations Run Free, for children ages 6 to 12 years old. While the book was just published in mid-July, readers have already praised the book as an important resource. Hyler is “humbled by the feedback.”

'Our Bodies Stay at Home, Our Imaginations Run Free' reminds children and their families that joy can still be found during the pandemic.

The book tells the story of 7-year-old Maya, 10-year-old Bryan and their parents who are now working from home. The kids must quickly adapt to virtual classes and miss their beloved grandparents. To make matters worse, Maya’s 8th birthday is coming up. How will she have a party? “Every child will be able to relate to Maya’s concern that her 8th birthday party is coming up and worrying about how she will be able to celebrate,” Hyler says. “Readers have found the story heartwarming and uplifting as Maya’s family and community come together to rally around her.”

Hyler hopes her book relays the message that we all have an active role to play to help eradicate the virus. “These are scary times,” Hyler continues. “Yet, we can choose to have a greater appreciation for our neighbors, friends, family and friends to come. Somehow, the children are adjusting. They’ll be alright. This, too, shall pass.”

Hyler is dedicated to writing stories that will resonate with children and hopes to continue to do so for years to come. “My heart is always with children,” she says. “With a new four-book deal, I’ll be writing and speaking to children’s groups for many years. It’s my passion in life.”

To purchase Our Bodies Stay at Home, Our Imaginations Run Free and learn more about Hyler, visit http://www.lorahylerauthor.com.

