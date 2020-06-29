× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz "The Rescue Mission"

On 16th and Center, I was looking for Black Pastor Ken Hughes who heads a small church converted out of an old liquor store. It’s called Faith Harvest Outreach Ministries. The pastor’s church is located a few blocks from a recent gas station shooting, one dead and two wounded. It is also near another block where two children had been killed by a hit and run driver last year. Suspicion walks the streets.

On the sidewalk in front of the church stood the volunteers of the Milwaukee Rescue Mission. They were set up to distribute bags of food to needy local residents. One volunteer told me the purpose of the Rescue Mission. “We share God’s love by caring for those less fortunate. We like to think we meet our needy neighbors where they live.” I said I would spread the word. Later, I found out that last year the Milwaukee Rescue Mission distributed 300,000 meals, 73,000 items of clothing, and 98,000 nights of shelter.

Central City Stories is a collection of visual narratives from Milwaukee's central city by writer and fine arts photographer Tom Jenz. You can see more of his work at TomJenzAmerica.com.