Milwaukee's Best Bookstore: Used

Downtown Books is oneof the best places to play hooky during the workday. Its overstuffed butorganized shelves are home to just about every book, video or magazine one canimagine, so it’s easy to stumble upon a much-loved classic or an obscure,hard-to-find gem. The store is enjoying a second life online (on eBay andAmazon) and they’ll even make house calls if you want to sell your privatestash of books. (Lisa Kaiser)

Downtown Books

327 E. Wisconsin Ave.

414-276-5330

Runners-up:Boswell Book Co., Renaissance Books