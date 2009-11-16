Milwaukee's Best Jewelry Store

×
Starting with $700and a dream to change his life for the better, Richard Kessler eventually builtone of southeastern Wisconsin’smost respected jewelry stores. Not bad. Better yet, Kessler’s Diamonds knowsthat a successful business starts with its customers. Every purchase atKessler’s comes with a lifetime guarantee and lifetime maintenance. No smallprint, no loopholes, no gimmicksand no doubt as to why Milwaukeeans namedKessler’s Diamonds the city’s best jewelry store.
Runners-up:Schwanke-Kasten, Lise & Kato’s