Milwaukee's Best Mobile Service Provider

Given the ubiquity ofcell phones in our society, it won’t be long before an ultrasound reveals afetus gabbing away on the latest and greatest mobile device. But the questionremains: Whether cramped womb, city apartment or country road, which companywill provide the best service and reception? The citizens have spoken and theanswer can be heard loud and clear: With its top-notch personal and businesssolutions, AT&T has been tapped as the best of the best in providing mobileservice to Milwaukeeans young and old.

AT&T

1-800-331-0500

Runners-up:Verizon Wireless, U.S. Cellular