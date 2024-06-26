× Expand Photo courtesy Points East Pub Points East Pub wings Points East Pub wings

Best of Milwaukee Winner: Chicken Wings

We were born and bred in Milwaukee, growing up on the Northwest side and Wauwatosa. We went to Mother of Perpetual Help Grade School in West Allis, and Wauwatosa East High School.

We opened our business on October 19, 1994, buying out Brett's at 1501 N. Jackson Street. We we're funded by a parental loan. We feel blessed to be coming up on our 30th year soon. Our family has been in the hospitality business for 100 years, starting bars back before prohibition on the East Side.

We specialize in our wings, winning over 20 awards from local newspapers and magazines. Further, we have been involved in the craft beer market for 20 years and have a fine selection of bourbons, ryes and scotches.

We see our business continuing to expand based on our offerings and staying on top of trends. Many have tried to duplicate our award-winning wings and have failed.

We are a people- driven business and take great pride both in our employees (our best asset) and the quality and diversity of our patrons. Currently we have 20 employees, some working for us 17-25 years.

We love the diversity of Milwaukee, it still has a small-town feel, with many individual owners of businesses that give it a great local flavor.

Points East Pub