Champions of Magic Coming to the Marcus PAC

Experience live entertainment like never before with Champions of Magic—a show full of impossible illusions and spectacular special effects delivered by an ensemble of world-renounced original magicians. They are coming to Milwaukee for the first time, Jan. 13-14 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center

Champions of Magic started in the U.K. in 2013. Described by the press as “The Avengers of Magic,” the show features family-friendly, spectacular magic that can’t be seen anywhere else. They include acts performing interactive illusions, an escape from Houdini's water torture cell, levitation high above the stage, mind-blowing interactive predictions and a “You have to see it to believe it” finale.

The cast includes Young & Strange, Alex McAleer, Hollie England and Fernando Velasco. Young & Strange is a duo of talents who were interested in all things magic from a young age. Their fascinating illusions have earned them mentions in Rolling Stone, Time magazine, MTV and elsewhere. Hollie England is a trained dancer and musical theater performer who found herself transitioning into the world of magic after working with many illusionists as “the girl in the box.” She has gone on to associate produce, cast, direct and choreograph multiple record-breaking Broadway shows, international tours and immersive magic attractions for companies such as Cirque Du Soleil.

Fernando Velasco, just 21, is taking the magic world by storm as the youngest Champions of Magic Troupe member. He is already the world’s youngest to perform magic’s most dangerous illusion, the Houdini Water Torture Cell. Velasco, born in Mexico, was just a boy when he immigrated to Southern California and began learning “the tricks of the trade” from some of America's leading illusionists. He quickly mastered the art and has won many accolades and awards in the magic community.

Alex McAleer is the show’s “master mind-reader” and has mastered predicting human psychology over the nine years he's been with the Champions of Magic Show. Blockbuster movies, such as Now You See Me and The Illusionist, have also projected magic into the mainstream media. Through the popularity of social media apps such as TikTok and Instagram during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, magic tricks, card illusions and mental strategies have risen in popularity. “Magic is more popular than it ever has been, but in a different way,” McAleer says.

After a lull in touring due to the pandemic, Champions of Magic is happy to be back on the road. “I had forgotten what it's like to be busy,” says McAleer. “I think people are really happy to be out in the theater again watching the show, rather than just watching at home. Seeing something live, especially with magic, it's an entirely different experience.”

McAleer is also a successful writer in the magic world. He has written several books on his techniques and delivered lectures to psychology students, mentalists and magicians at the prestigious Magic Circle.

Get Tickets for Champions of Magic here: marcuscenter.org/show/champions-magic.