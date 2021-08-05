Dominican Fest Brings Music, Dance, Food to Milwaukee

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Fiesta Dominicana MKE

Milwaukee’s South Side is strong, and the Latino presence is being felt more than ever now that festivals are more or less back in full swing. Each festival has had a unique theme and shows how diverse the city truly is. No longer is Mexican Fiesta the only Latino themed festival, but Frida Fest, The Puerto Rican Family Festival and now Fiesta Dominicana are all leaving an indelible mark on the city.

Fiesta Dominicana is the brainchild of Marcos Ramos-Garcia, owner of Points View-Boite Bar in Walker’s Point, Makk N’ Cheese in Bay View and the Heavy Hitters Athletic Facility. This is the second Dominican fest. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID. “People are excited to see new festivals, and there is clearly a lot of pent-up restlessness amongst people in the city. Our first festival was a success, and we are ready to show that we have more of what people loved in 2019, plus a little bit more,” Ramos-Garcia says.

In the past, the festival has had performers from all over such as Bachata recording artist Kewin Cosmos from New York and Ataca y La Alemana Professional Bachata Dancers from Florida. Ramos-Garcia’s background is as a bachata and salsa dance instructor. “Salsa dancing is a little bit harder to learn and is something that encompasses the entire heart of the Caribbean. I want to show and celebrate Bachata because it is something that everyone can learn and is specific to the Dominican Republic,” he explains.

Flamenco Inspired

Bachata is a flamenco inspired sound that took flight in the early ‘80s with artists like Jose Manuel Calderon bringing it to light. The genre was declared an “intangible cultural heritage of humanity” by UNESCO. Dembow is another type of music that is to be highlighted at the festival, one that originated in Jamaica but became a cultural mainstay once it reached the Dominican Republic and adapted a faster and more constant rhythm than reggaeton.

The Festival will take place in the grassy lot next to Points View (1619 S. First St.), which was the intended use that Ramos-Garcia had for the space. “I remember thinking that it would be a great place to have a festival of some kind, and it wasn’t until I started thinking of all the connections I had through the Chicago dance scene that I realized it could really be a reality,” he reminisces. “The best part is that we get to have the afterparty in Points after the festival is over, where the DJs and performances will continue,” he adds.

Many vendors have approached him looking to set up shop at the festival, and unfortunately, he had to turn some away due to space concerns. “We will definitely have all the great Island food that the Caribbean is known for. We all eat similar food. Pollo guisado, tostones, habichuelas. All of those staples will be available for everyone, as well as some businesses that promote the culture with the same fervor that we do. Dominican culture will be celebrated. The Heavy Hitters gym will also have a booth, because baseball is so deeply ingrained in Dominican culture,” Ramos-Garcia says.

“There’s many people coming up from Chicago. Last I heard, there wasn’t a Dominican fest down there”, Ramos-Garcia says, laughing.

Fiesta Dominicana runs from 1-11 p.m. Saturday at 1613 S. First Street and is a family event. It will feature live performances by Zonk Rolan Jomi and Cre$po, Milwaukee Bachata recording artist J.Torres and sets from DJ Mega Jay, DJ Dmatic, DJ BachaTito, DJ Tiguere and many more. Admission is free.