Micheladas and More at Saturday Festival

It has been a little over a year since Micheladas Galan dropped in Milwaukee, dominating and cornering the michelada market. The business was started by Galan Gonzalez, along with his wife and brother-in-law. When they first started, they rolled up in a pickup truck to your location, bass lines rubbing the concrete, eager to get the party started. They hopped out and made your micheladas—a spicy Mexican drink compounded from beer and lime juice—in front of you and hang for a bit or until you decided you were sated. The flavors are truly unique, and Galan has no intention of ever revealing his recipe.

Throughout this last year, many things have changed, except for the quality of the mix and the fervor that Galan and company have for making it. Since they started, they have unfortunately stopped the delivery service due to high demand but have started to capture the wild tang in a bottle and selling it at liquor stores all over the Southside. Galan started a YouTube channel with a weekly show called “Agarrando cura” (“Healing up”) and “Dando esquina” (“Providing backup”).

“The purpose of the shows is to show Milwaukee that we are here to help the community, be it through an interview or just helping them promote their business,” Galan explains. The “Agarrando cura” show is shot inside a moving car with Galan driving and asking the subject questions. “Dando esquina” is done in one location and has more of a talk show feel.

Taking it Live

This Saturday comes Michelada Fest, the brainchild of Galan, Angel Leon and Octavio Salazar. Leon makes his own Carne seca (beef jerky) with Mexican seasoning blends and has a company called Carne Seca Don Ramon. Salazar is a businessman who is a fan of Galan’s product and helped him organize the festival.

The festival will take place at and will feature many different bands to showcase the many different types of music. Cuerda Callejera will play corridos tumbaos, a newer genre that relies on acoustic guitars with softly sung melodies, much like the bolero music of the 1940s. There will also be reggaeton in the way of live duo Gego y Noni; hip hop with GP El Magico and Frost Loco; Norteno music with Legacia, Banda with Los Tekileros; and rock en espanol with Con Nombre De Guerra, which is a Heroes Del Silencio cover band. All groups are local and encompass Milwaukee’s rich Latino tapestry.

Apart from all the music, there will be a truck show and many clubs in Milwaukee will show up and be in the parking lot. “It was time we had our own miche fest. I have been to many all across the country, mostly in Houston and Chicago. We won the last festival in Joliet in April, but we want to be known as the official michelada of Milwaukee,” Galan explains. There will be seven other Michelada entrepreneurs at the festival, two from Milwaukee, two from Houston and four from Chicago.

“This festival is all about having a good time. Maybe at the next Michelada fest we can have a competition but right now it is all about getting to know each other,” Galan adds.

The trio teamed up with Fabian Gonzalez and a organization called Warrior Matt to help the community. A percentage of the proceeds will go to Fabian Gonzalez’s organization, Street Dreams Soccer Academy, which will help pay for new soccer balls and jerseys and soccer equipment for kids who like to play but have little to no resources. Warrior Matt helps the parents of local child Matt Guerrero pay for his many eye and brain tumor surgeries. “Surgeries are expensive and the family needs as much help as they can get,” Galan explains.

Michelada Fest will be a family event with bounce houses and food vendors, including Sazon dominicano. It runs from noon to midnight, Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8617 W. Brown Deer Road. Entry fee is $30.