Tarot and Dancing Converge in ‘Terrestrial Locomotion’

Terrestrial Locomotion is a live spiritual arts event featuring BIPOC/queer vendors and practitioners, including Tarot card readers, astrology interpreters, jewelry and art vendors, Thai massage, acupuncturists, and more, each Tuesday of the month at Freight (838 S. First St.).

Creator Grace D’Amore, owner of Tarot D’Amore, will lead a free Tarot lesson at 6:30 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., D’Amore will offer a free lesson in neo-Zouk, a form of dance based on Brazilian Zouk, a partner dance which evolved from the Lambada dance. According to D’Amore, neo-Zouk “employs energetic exchange of chakra energy along with platonic tantric practices to form dance connection.”

The Shepherd Express connected with D’Amore to ask a few questions about Terrestrial Locomotion and Milwaukee’s spiritual arts community as a whole.

What inspired you to start Terrestrial Locomotion?

Tarot is my gift and how I love to help others. I wanted to create a whole expo to go beyond that and provide more services than Tarot.

My local expo vending experiences so far were unsavory—I witnessed a lot of vendors appropriating, using marginalized cultures’ spiritual practices and lifestyles for their own money and stability, as well as passing it as their own idea. I wanted a safe, accessible space for everyone to be in, so I decided to pursue BIPOC/ queer vendors only and not charge table fees. I needed a space, so I asked friends who host multiple inclusive themed nights like Afro Vibez on Thursday and Noche Latina Saturday at Freight 38. Freight accommodates Terrestrial Locomotion with elegant atmosphere, develops the growth of the event and provides amazing staff.

Next, I needed vendors, and thanks to quarantine, I had plenty of time to nerd out on all the local tarot readers and vendors with unique abilities and spiritual practices. Nothing but blessings ever since! I can’t do this event without the wonderful growing group of BIPOC/queer vendors.

When did you start reading Tarot cards, and what drew you to spiritual arts/divination?

In 1999, I discovered my astrological birth chart. I read dozens of books over the last 21 years discovering the uncanny patterns and behaviors we have as humans.

In 2006, I really wanted to be the life of the party, and I discovered the Housewives Tarot deck at Barnes and Noble. What better way to be the life of the party than read futures using snarky irreverence?

For 10 years, I did everything wrong with intuition and I did a lot of things well. I read a lot of books, tracked my readings, and then finally learned how to trust my thoughts, words, and actions in practice. It’s always a work in progress.

There seems to be a renewed interest in Tarot cards, astrology and other spiritual arts, particularly among younger people, within the last decade or so. Does Milwaukee have a thriving spiritual arts community?

There are a lot of spiritual artists in the community. A lot of spiritual practitioners are practicing out of their homes and only with their families, tribes, and friends, and don’t involve money. In Tarot in Milwaukee, there are many long histories, success stories, dramas, court cases, and books written and published.

I attract people to me through genuine connection. Every action I take in my spiritual art comes from my heart, and I am surrounded by like “hearted” individuals.

Do you have long-term plans for Terrestrial and Locomotion?

I hope to hold popup events in accessible, outdoor spaces as lost as the weather permits. We will have to see what’s recommended with covid. Stay tuned to the Facebook and Instagram page for Tarot D’Amore for announcements and events.