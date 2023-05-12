Small-Town Wisconsin: Fun, Surprising, and Exceptional Road Trips, by Mary Bergin

'Small Town Wisconsin' by Mary Bergin

Thinking about vacationing in Wisconsin this summer? You could do worse than carry along a copy of Small-Town Wisconsin. Written by veteran Madison travel writer Mary Bergin, Small-Town Wisconsin traverses from the Illinois border to the Upper Peninsula, from Lake Michigan to the Mississippi, summarizing each town’s attractions and offering a “Decent Detour” sidebar to nearby highlights and a “Fast Fact” on history and additional sights. The color photography and easy-to-read design make it an agreeable travel companion.