Milwaukee Musaik’s ‘Fresh Impressions’

Milwaukee Musaik will open its season with an eclectic program of music spanning almost 250 years. There are two wonderful pieces on the program by black composers, including Concerto for Violin and Strings in C major, Op. 3 No. 2 composed by Joseph Bologne and published by Bailleux in 1774.

Bologne was perhaps the best swordsman in Europe and lived for a time under the same roof as Mozart. Many called him the Black Mozart. Bologne also wrote several operas; hence it would also be fair to refer to Amadeus as the White Bologne noting that Mozart would not have been able to lead a regiment of troops in the French Revolution. Bologne led the Légion St.-Georges, the first all-black regiment in Europe, fighting on the side of the Republic of France in 1792. Curious? Thanks to Milwaukee Musaik for bringing both the man and his music to our attention.

Maombi Asante (A Joyful Prayer of Thanksgiving) is a contemporary work by flutist Valerie Coleman. Coleman is from Louisville, Kentucky and the West End inner city neighborhood and founded the award-winning Imani woodwind ensemble with African American musicians to provide role models for minority youngsters and to work with kindred spirits.

The program also has two delightful compositions for harp featuring Kelsey Molinari. Danse sacrée et danse profane by Claude Debussy and a hidden gem, Suite en Rocaille by French composer Florent Schmitt. Schmitt was a member of the group Les Apaches which included Maurice Ravel.

The program will conclude with the String Symphony no 7 in d minor by Felix Mendelssohn.

Music and business models for musical organizations evolve and change with the times. In 2014 the Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra board reorganized and became Milwaukee Musaik to facilitate the musician members becoming the decision makers and the driving force behind the enterprise. The new model has no music director, only an artistic board that is responsible for the final product of the consortium.

I asked Alexander Mandl, their conductor and violinist, about the differences he has observed since then and if perhaps tonight’s program is one of the results. He had this to say:

“Since we restructured the Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra (still our official corporation) DBA the Milwaukee Musaik consortium model, musician input into programming has enabled it to become more diverse and inclusive of repertoire and composers that should be spotlighted; more artistic minds from various backgrounds provide for a richer melting pot of repertoire and genre options.

“When musicians feel that they have part ‘ownership’ over the artistic product, it takes the whole performance experience to a higher level of enrichment and fulfillment. Audience feedback has also been extremely positive to our programming, artists roster, and venue choices. I think we have become flexible to a balanced niche that provides for a concert experience that complements what is being presented in the Milwaukee area by other ensembles. As always, funding is key to possibilities. We welcome sponsors and any assistance that keeps us presenting high-level live classical music, and that enables us to expand our musical horizons.”

The concert will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at The Woman's Club of Wisconsin, 813 E. Kilbourn Ave. Further information about tickets, location and the 2022-2023 season can be found at milwaukeemusaik.org