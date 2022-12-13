Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ Offers a Joyful, Gorgeous Return to Childhood

Photo by Nathaniel Davauer Milwaukee Ballet Nutcracker 2023 Milwaukee Ballet's 'Nutcracker'

Elegant, mesmerizing, and fun, The Nutcracker, performed by the Milwaukee Ballet is full of timeless childhood wonder. The show is a triumphant return to the magical holiday story and the one final time this production’s set will be used. After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ballet will retire the set after this season, meaning it’s the last time to enjoy the same version of “The Nutcracker,” that characterized many childhoods.

A standout pit orchestra, multi-talented ballerinas with and gorgeous costumes are just some of the elements that characterize the classic tale. From the warmth of the home, to the sparkly, colorful “Land of Candy and Toys,” the journey of The Nutcracker is just as full of whimsical, childlike excitement as one could remember.

A particular standout performance from Sunday’s show was the Arabian dance, performed by ballerina Lizzie Tripp. Tripp’s control and grace were masterful. Marko Micov, who played Karl, was impressive not only in dancing ability, but in a hilarious, well-developed character. The cast’s commitment to intricate relationships with emotions expertly conveyed through movement is evident throughout in every beautifully decorated scene.

Act one of the production features many enchanting solos, and beautiful ensemble numbers, such as the opening party and the “Snow Queen’s” dance. The second act is nonstop visual entertainment, between the dance of the flowers, the romantic duet dance between Marie, played by Alana Griffith and Karl, played by Parker Brasser-Vos, a stellar performance by the jacks, and a dragon, this cherished classic is a beautiful holiday spectacle with something for everyone to enjoy. This year’s performance of The Nutcracker is a captivating holiday treat for all ages to experience. A great opportunity to stay as curious and amazed as one’s inner child could hope.

The Milwaukee Ballet’s The Nutcracker runs from Dec. 10-24 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 S. Water St. For tickets and more information, visit milwaukeeballet.org/performance/nutcracker-2022.