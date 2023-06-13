Bloomsday: A Celebration of James Joyce at County Clare

Photo: Free - Wikimedia Commons James Joyce by Adolf Hoffmeister, 1966 James Joyce by Adolf Hoffmeister, 1966

Bloomsday! What on earth is it? Simply put, it's a celebration of Irish writer James Joyce, and in particular, his epic novel first published in 1918, Ulysses, celebrated each year on June 16. Milwaukee's Bloomsday will be celebrated this year at County Clare Irish Pub at 7 p.m.

Now, if the mere mention of James Joyce sends you screaming from the room, calm down; this is a fun event! The main event is held in Dublin, where they visit places included in the book, including pubs, a library, and a brothel. The tradition dates to at least 1924, when Joyce himself noted people doing it.

According to Milwaukee organizer Jim Kearney, "Much of James Joyce’s novel Ulysses chronicles the wandering of Leopold Bloom around Dublin on June 16, 1904 (the day Joyce met Nora Barnacle who later would become his wife). As a result, June 16 is celebrated in Dublin as Bloom’s Day. People dress in period costumes; some do readings from the novel and, of course, music can be heard all over the inner city [of Dublin]."

The novel has been rather controversial over the years. Its naughty bits got it banned in the U.K. until 1936, and the magazine publishing it in serial form in the U.S. was prosecuted for obscenity in 1920 under the Comstock Act. (They lost.) It’s a modernist novel that is not an easy read; Joyce said he had "put in so many enigmas and puzzles that it will keep the professors busy for centuries arguing over what I meant, and that's the only way of insuring one's immortality".

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

So Milwaukee's event will feature readings from the book, people in 1904 attire, probably some lively craic, some live Irish music, and of course a wide selection of pints from County Clare's bar. County Clare Irish Inn & Pub is located in East Town at 1234 N. Astor St.