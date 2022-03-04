Bobblehead Hall Honors Wisconsin’s Olympic Curlers

× Expand Photo via National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

While the Olympic fever is beginning to cool down from the Beijing Games, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame (170 S. 1st St.) is commemorating a pair of local athletes with their newest additions. Part of USA Curling’s Team Shuster, silver medalists Matt Hamilton and John Shuster are the latest figures to get the bobbling ceramic treatment, complete with their newly acquired medals.

Shuster, captain of the USA team in Beijing, is a resident of Superior, Wisconsin. In addition to competing in his fifth Olympics, he was a part of the first United States team to win gold in curling at the PyeongChang games in 2018. This is, however, his first time receiving a bobblehead to commemorate his achievements.

Matt Hamilton is from McFarland, Wisconsin, and is a member of the Madison Curling Club. Also a part of the gold-medal winning team in 2018, this is his second time receiving a bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame. His look has drastically been altered, though, as he hasn’t cut his hair in years, and drew national attention with his flowing hair and now-signature mustache as he competed at the games. The first Matt Hamilton bobblehead was the first curling-themed bobblehead to ever be produced, and the new edition features a different pose, throwing a stone rather than standing.

"We are excited to release two new bobbleheads featuring two curling legends—Matt Hamilton and John Shuster,” said Phil Sklar of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame via statement. “We received many requests for a bobblehead featuring Matt’s new hair and tattoos and a bobblehead of John Shuster, and we’re thrilled to be teaming up with both of them to make these new bobbleheads available for fans.”

A limited run of 2,022 bobbleheads for each curler will be made, and are available via the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame online store. As is the case with all of the preorders, the bobbles are set to ship out in July based on a production schedule. You can get your hands on both curling bobbleheads before they slide away here.