Local Fantasy Author at Renaissance Books

'Flight of the Fallen' by JR Konkol

JR Konkol, author of the “Rebirth of the Fallen” fantasy book series and a Waukesha resident, will promote Flight of the Fallen, the third and latest book in the series, at a meet-and-greet event 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Renaissance Books in Southridge Mall.

A keen Dungeons and Dragons player in his youth, Konkol published his first tabletop role-playing game, Of Gods and Men, in the 1990s. The idea for the book series evolved from the game.

Konkol received the 1st Place Pencraft Award for Literary Excellence in Fantasy Fiction for Citadel of the Fallen, his first book in the “Rebirth of the Fallen series.” Citadel was followed by Gathering of the Fallen. Published by Texas-based Black Rose Writing, Flight of the Fallen, which follows the adventures of the people of the Citadel and their struggle with a formidable army, demons and a plague, was released on May 19.

Konkol noted that, in order to appease his readers, he adheres to a “pretty aggressive release schedule” for his book series. “With any new series, there is a period of courtship where trust is established,” he said. “A number of truly excellent fantasy series have fallen by the wayside, leaving readers unsatisfied. No one wants to fall in love with a series, only to be forced to wait years for the next installment.”

The Crumbling City, the fourth book in the series, will be published near the end of 2022. Konkol added that he’s already working on a fifth book. “The stories and the characters have really developed momentum. The writing process gets easier and more satisfying with each installment in the series.”

To learn more about JR Konkol and the “Rebirth of the Fallen” series, or to purchase books, visit jrkonkol.com or www.blackrosewriting.com/fantasy-paranormal.