Milwaukee Arts Groups Change COVID Policies

As states and cities roll back pandemic measures and as new guidelines emerge from the CDC and the Milwaukee Health Department, many Milwaukee performing arts organizations will no longer require COVID-19 vaccinations or proof of negative test within 72 hours of events for all audience members attending performances beginning Monday, March 14.no longer require COVID-19 vaccinations or proof of negative test within 72 hours of events for all audience members attending performances beginning Monday, March 14.

Keeping the safety of cast, crew and audience in mind, the roll back will include a phased approach with most performing arts organizations shifting to a mask-optional policy on Monday, March 28, replacing their current mask-mandatory venue policies. This announcement is made with the support of the City of Milwaukee Health Department.

Performing arts organizations ending vaccination requirements on March 14 and mask requirements on March 28 include: Bel Canto, Black Arts MKE, Florentine Opera, Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Ballet, Present Music and Skylight Music Theatre.

Additional organizations have updated their COVID-19 venue policies for vaccinations and masks with the following timelines:

First Stage: March 14 end vaccination requirement; April 3 end mask requirement

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre: mask policies and vaccination requirements remain through April 3 or longer

Milwaukee Repertory Theater: April 4 end mask and vaccination requirement

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: March 11 end mask and vaccination requirement

Next Act Theatre: April 14 end vaccination requirement; May 9 end mask requirement

Pabst Theater Group: March 1 end mask requirement; March 14 end vaccination requirement

Renaissance Theaterworks: mask policies and vaccination requirements remain through April 3 or longer

Danceworks: no change to current policies

Exact protocols may vary by organization, and audience members are encouraged to contact individual organizations for details or questions regarding policies for specific performance venues. Visit their individual websites for policy changes or call their box offices for details.

Other COVID-19 mitigation efforts such as state-of-the-art air filtration systems, paperless ticketing and a multitude of hand sanitizer stations were implemented during the pandemic to keep patrons safe and will continue to be used throughout Milwaukee performing arts venues.

