‘Nitelight,’ A Never Before Seen Light Show Comes to Historic Mitchell Street

When Joy Engine began bringing art to the Milwaukee community several years ago, the goal was to make it accessible for anyone to enjoy, and their latest project might be the biggest yet. “Nitelight” is an immersive light show that utilizes a technique called “projection mapping” to create art that seems to breathe life into the architecture it’s projected on, creating the illusion that the building itself is moving. This breathtaking display of local and national art will be projected onto the Mitchell Street Arts building, and is accompanied by live music, dance, fashion, and more.

Nitelight will take place this weekend on Sept. 8 and 9 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the corner of Seventh and Historic Mitchell Street. The event is family friendly and free to attend. For more information visit joyengine.org.

For Steph Salvia, executive director of Joy Engine, the project has been a worthwhile and ambitious endeavor. Salvia has spent years in event planning, and most of her career is dedicated to delivering meaningful experiences to the Milwaukee community. “I started working with Joy Engine in 2019 when they first formed. When they approached me, they said ‘we just want to create joy in the city.’ And how could I say no to that?” says Salvia. The Nitelight festival is a representation of a passion for community, and a mission to make Milwaukee home to spectacular displays of talent.

Nitelight uses a new way of creating art to make the show a mesmerizing demonstration. “It’s called projection mapping. It’s been quite the learning experience. You pick out a cool building with distinct architectural features, and a pixel map is created of every nook and cranny, every window of the building. Then you hand that off to digital animators and they create an art piece within the map,” says Salvia. “What’s different about this is that since it’s a map it looks as if the building is coming to life or getting distorted, rather than just shining an image on a flat surface. You get super lost in it. We don’t have anything here to compare it to, no one’s ever done this here, but I just keep saying you have to come see it yourself.”

The Mitchell Building is the perfect place to host this new light show. The intricate architectural features of the building make the use of light hypnotic to experience. “Mitchell Street is such a treat. There’s so much history there,” says Salvia. “We have a huge pool of talented artists here that really need our support. As it gets darker and darker through the night it’s going to get so much more impactful. I can't wait to see the expressions on everyone else’s faces because I think it’s going to make people go ‘wow.’”

Nitelight will run every 30 to 35 minutes throughout the evening. The colorful lights, detailed new design, and festival fun make this weekend’s event a one-of-a-kind show. “In between we have a whole lot of fun. Dance performances, really fun DJs, and on Saturday we have a fashion show. The artists are super excited about it,” says Salvia. “It’s just about shining a light on all of the art in our city. It’s hard to explain, but you just have to see it.”