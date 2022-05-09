Summerfest 2022 Adds 40 Headliners

When Summerfest announced their initial 2022 lineup, there were noticeably some gaps in the daily schedule. Music fans can get excited all over again today, as on Monday, Summerfest  announced more than 40 new headliners in a second wave of their lineup announcement.

In addition to the ground stage headliners, The Big Gig also filled out the lineup for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, with the reveal that rockers Disturbed, Lamb of God and Chevelle will be playing the June 30 headlining slot, opening the second weekend of the festival’s three-weekend run. If that wasn’t enough, Stone Temple Pilots will be playing the BMO Harris Pavilion the very next night.

Overall, the new additions to the lineup are tailored towards heavy rock, though perennial favorites like The Wailers and Nora Collins are also new additions to the bill. No matter what generation or genre, there is most likely something for you at this week’s festival.

The new additions to the 2022 Summerfest lineup are:

10,000 Maniacs

 Alexandra Kay

 American Teeth

 Arlie

 Billy Howerdel (of A Perfect Circle)

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

 Brooke Alexx

 CARR   

Dirty Dozen Brass Band

 Deep Sea Diver

 Geese

 Hockey Dad

 Jackie Venson

 Jackopierce

 Jagwar Twin

 Jessie James Decker

 Jocelyn & Chris Arndt

 Josh Fudge

 Juliana Hatfield

 Lillith Czar

 Lupe Fiasco

 Material Issue

 Michael Ray

 Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts

 Mills

 Motherfolk

 Nora Collins

 Remi Wolf

 Sarah Barrios

 Scarypoolparty

 Sir Mix A Lot

 Stone Temple Pilots

The Band CAMINO

 The Expendables

 The Happy Fits

The Ike Reilly Assassination

 The Joyce Boys

 The Marshall Tucker Band

 The Wailers

 Transviolet

 Weathers

 WHOKILLEDXIX

 Zach Bryan

Summerfest runs this year on Thursday-Saturday from June 23 – July 9. For more information, visit the Summerfest website.

