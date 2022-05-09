Summerfest 2022 Adds 40 Headliners

When Summerfest announced their initial 2022 lineup, there were noticeably some gaps in the daily schedule. Music fans can get excited all over again today, as on Monday, Summerfest announced more than 40 new headliners in a second wave of their lineup announcement.

In addition to the ground stage headliners, The Big Gig also filled out the lineup for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, with the reveal that rockers Disturbed, Lamb of God and Chevelle will be playing the June 30 headlining slot, opening the second weekend of the festival’s three-weekend run. If that wasn’t enough, Stone Temple Pilots will be playing the BMO Harris Pavilion the very next night.

Overall, the new additions to the lineup are tailored towards heavy rock, though perennial favorites like The Wailers and Nora Collins are also new additions to the bill. No matter what generation or genre, there is most likely something for you at this week’s festival.

The new additions to the 2022 Summerfest lineup are:

10,000 Maniacs

Alexandra Kay

American Teeth

Arlie

Billy Howerdel (of A Perfect Circle)

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Brooke Alexx

CARR

Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Deep Sea Diver

Geese

Hockey Dad

Jackie Venson

Jackopierce

Jagwar Twin

Jessie James Decker

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt

Josh Fudge

Juliana Hatfield

Lillith Czar

Lupe Fiasco

Material Issue

Michael Ray

Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts

Mills

Motherfolk

Nora Collins

Remi Wolf

Sarah Barrios

Scarypoolparty

Sir Mix A Lot

Stone Temple Pilots

The Band CAMINO

The Expendables

The Happy Fits

The Ike Reilly Assassination

The Joyce Boys

The Marshall Tucker Band

The Wailers

Transviolet

Weathers

WHOKILLEDXIX

Zach Bryan

Summerfest runs this year on Thursday-Saturday from June 23 – July 9. For more information, visit the Summerfest website.