Summerfest 2022 Adds 40 Headliners

When Summerfest announced their initial 2022 lineup, there were noticeably some gaps in the daily schedule. Music fans can get excited all over again today, as on Monday, Summerfest announced more than 40 new headliners in a second wave of their lineup announcement.
In addition to the ground stage headliners, The Big Gig also filled out the lineup for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, with the reveal that rockers Disturbed, Lamb of God and Chevelle will be playing the June 30 headlining slot, opening the second weekend of the festival’s three-weekend run. If that wasn’t enough, Stone Temple Pilots will be playing the BMO Harris Pavilion the very next night.
Overall, the new additions to the lineup are tailored towards heavy rock, though perennial favorites like The Wailers and Nora Collins are also new additions to the bill. No matter what generation or genre, there is most likely something for you at this week’s festival.
The new additions to the 2022 Summerfest lineup are:
10,000 Maniacs
Alexandra Kay
American Teeth
Arlie
Billy Howerdel (of A Perfect Circle)
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Brooke Alexx
CARR
Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Deep Sea Diver
Geese
Hockey Dad
Jackie Venson
Jackopierce
Jagwar Twin
Jessie James Decker
Jocelyn & Chris Arndt
Josh Fudge
Juliana Hatfield
Lillith Czar
Lupe Fiasco
Material Issue
Michael Ray
Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts
Mills
Motherfolk
Nora Collins
Remi Wolf
Sarah Barrios
Scarypoolparty
Sir Mix A Lot
Stone Temple Pilots
The Band CAMINO
The Expendables
The Happy Fits
The Ike Reilly Assassination
The Joyce Boys
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Wailers
Transviolet
Weathers
WHOKILLEDXIX
Zach Bryan
Summerfest runs this year on Thursday-Saturday from June 23 – July 9. For more information, visit the Summerfest website.