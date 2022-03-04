Milwaukee Public Museum Adds Diversity Director

× Expand Photo: Milwaukee Public Museum Rhoan Garnett Rhoan Garnett

Recently, the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) hired Rhoan Garnett to fulfill the museum’s new role of Director of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA).

“In this role, Rhoan will lead MPM’s efforts to grow community engagement initiatives and ensure diverse voices are represented at the current, as well as the future, museum,” said Madeline Anderson, Director of Earned Media for MPM.

The Shepherd Express recently interviewed Garnett about his new position and his future goals for MPM:

What’s your professional and academic background?

I have personally experienced the challenges of accessing and completing higher education as a first-generation Black college student. This background led me to graduate work and guided my dissertation, which explicitly explored research about the consequences of unsuitable postsecondary matches for youth of color. My experiences influenced my perception of postsecondary access and success and deepened my understanding of the incredible opportunities to serve young people and the youth with stories similar to mine.

Throughout my academic and professional life, my primary focus has been to explore bridge-building programs as scalable interventions that address inequitable access and enable the communication of information about college admissions and financial aid resources to improve student support in campus climates so that all students can thrive.

I started my professional life with admissions at Bowdoin College, where I recruited African-American males and students of color within public high schools lacking resources. I have also worked with community-based organizations committed to increasing the accessibility offered to first-generation students.

What will your role as Director of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) at the Milwaukee Public Museum entail?

I plan to develop and lead a course of action to promote a culture of belongingness to nature and human (well)being one to another.

The IDEA is to collaborate with Wisconsin communities to engage the youth and their elders about culture and biodiversity to encourage identity development and new ways of thinking by informing their understanding of critical issues of our time, from conservation to public health and climate change to food security and increasing knowledge of systemic racism. This role also includes building multidisciplinary teams from diverse backgrounds and strengthening internal and external partnerships to focus on key strategic development areas.

Do you have some immediate and long-term goals as IDEA director?

Some of my immediate goals include decolonizing how we present culture and history. One of the ways I plan to do this is by simply updating the exhibition cases and labels through collaboration with community members and expert scholars.

I’m also actively developing an internship and mentoring program to provide professional development in internship experiences for students exploring STEM careers, collections-based research, other museum work related to natural and human history, cultural and biodiversity sciences. By understanding the incredible opportunities to support students and how we might apply this to the whole Milwaukee Public Museum and the greater community, we have the power to transform the city.

One of the long-term goals is to create a strategic plan centered in the community engagement approach for MPM, mainly related to academic initiatives and programs, exhibits, internships, best practices, and research and development.

What are some of your hobbies and interests?

I feel most at ease when I’m writing poetry. (This poem was inspired by my time here and MPM.) I enjoy volunteering with youth sports, particularly basketball and soccer. I'm currently volunteering at the UCC.

Is there anything else you'd like Shepherd Express readers to know about the MPM and its new position?

The purpose of this new position is to advance the MPM mission to inspire the boundless curiosity in the Wisconsin youth and the youth beyond, encouraging them to explore Earth, the species that depend upon it, the cultures that inhabit it, and the forces that alter it.