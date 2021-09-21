× Expand FineVines4U

Combining carefully curated fashions with wallet-friendly prices, stylish Milwaukee native Danaz Bailey recently launched online shop FineVines4U. The shop, which has a strong social media presence on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, currently features more than 350 items, including sweaters, tops, outerwear, handbags and dresses.

We reached out to Bailey to ask her a few questions about her fashion background, clothing trends, and her plans for the future.

How did you become interested in fashion?

My passion for fashion started when I was young—I always had on something with flair. I attribute a lot of this to my grandmother; she’s a real fashionista. She’s 89, and still frequently gets her hair and nails done!

I went to college in Minneapolis, and started doing some modeling at that time, but decided it wasn’t for me—I was told I’m not tall enough (I’m 5’7), that I shouldn’t eat dairy because it could affect my weight and complexion, so I just said, “forget it.” After that, I worked in retail, in stores including Dayton’s department store in Minnesota, Merry Go Round in the Grand Avenue Mall, and Three Graces on Brady Street. I also attended MATC (Milwaukee Area Technical College) and studied fashion design for a bit.

What inspired you to start your own fashion business?

FineVines4U started out as an Ebay store in 2011—I’ve always shopped on Ebay; it’s my vice. I later applied to become an Amazon influencer and was accepted. I branched off, though, because I wanted to control my own platform and expand my brand. My mom told me I should go for it—she assured me that I have the talent.

The COVID pandemic has allowed me the time to build and launch my fashion website. I try to offer the basics at affordable prices, and I offer personal shopping and consultation—it’s part of building customer relationships.

Who are some of your favorite fashion designers? What trends are you loving right now?

Versace, Iris Apfel, Vera Wang, Christian Dior, Tracy Reese, Will Smith; Betsey Johnson. I have a lot of them—it depends on the mood I’m in. I like that runway look. I’m also a fan of celebrity styles—Barbra Streisand, Cher, Diana Ross, even Stevie Nicks.

As far as trends go, I like lots of shoulder pads, metallics, overstated clothes, tweed, sweater vests, and stacked heels. I’m creating a runway style that is street-chic—I combine your look with my vision to help you create your own personalized catwalk.

What are some of your plans for FineVines4U?

My mobile app will be launched this fall—any day now, actually. I’m looking to enhance my brand and interact more with local business owners, and I want to give back to the community. I do plan to do pop-up shops; I’m just gauging the direction to go in, considering the COVID pandemic. I couldn’t do this all without my team; we call ourselves the Bad-Ass Team.

Is there anything else you’d like Shepherd Express readers to know about yourself or FineVines4U?

A: We offer 10% off your first purchase, along with several different payment options and other incentives to subscribe.

For more information, visit www.finevines4u.com.