Spring Arts Guide 2022

Acacia Theatre Company
- Last Train to Nibroc, March 18-April 3, St. Christopher’s Church
Alfons Gallery
All In Productions
Aperi Animam
Arts @ Large
Aura Theatre Collective
Bach Chamber Choir
- Faure, Requiem, April 10, St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church
Bel Canto Chorus
- The Breath of Life, March 6 at St. Monica Parish
Black Arts MKE
marcuscenter.org/series/black-arts-mke
Black Holocaust Museum
- Opening planned for February
Boerner Botanical Gardens
Bombshell Theatre Co.
- Bubble Boy the Musical, April 2-10 (at Waukesha Civic Theatre)
Boulevard Theatre
Brew City Opera
Bronzeville Arts Ensemble
facebook.com/BronzevilleArtsEnsemble
Cabaret Milwaukee
Carroll College Theatre
Carroll Players
- The Importance of Being Earnest, March 3-6
Carthage College Theatre
- The Revolutionists, March 3-5
Catey Ott Dance Collective
Cedarburg Cultural Center
- 10th Annual Members Exhibit, through March 6
Cedarburg Performing Arts Center
- Socks in the Frying Pan, March 19
- Swearingen & Kelli: Folk Anthems of the ‘70s, April 2
- Rumors: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, May 6
Chant Claire Chamber Choir
Charles Allis Art Museum
- Dressing the Abbey, through May 30
The Company of Strangers Theater
thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com
The Constructivists
- Babel, March 19-April 2 (Broadway Theatre Center Studio)
Concord Chamber Orchestra
Concordia University
- Medea: An Aesthetic Exploration of Love, Betrayal, and Revenge, April 28-May 1
Cooperative Performance
Covered Bridge Art Studio Tour
DanceCircus
Danceworks Performance MKE
David Barnett Gallery
Dead Man’s Carnival
facebook.com/Dead-Mans-Carnival
Early Music Now
- Infusion Baroque, “Virtuosa!,” March 5, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
- Blue Heron, “Ockeghem@600,” May 7, St. Joseph Chapel
Stay on top of the news of the day
Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays.
En Pointe Gallery
https://instagram.com/enpointegalleryandgifts?utm_medium=copy_link
Ex Fabula
- Brave Space, “Rest,” March 8, Transfer Pizzeria
- Brave Space, “Planting Seeds,” March 22, Transfer Pizzeria
Falls Patio Players
- The Music Man, April 22-May 1
Festival City Symphony
- From One, Many, March 5
- Season Finale, April 9
First Stage
- The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors, March 5-April 3
- Macbeth, March 25-April 3
- The Amazing Lemonade Girl, April 22-May 15
- Last Stop on Market Street, May 7-June 12
Florentine Opera
- Cinderella: The Child and the Enchantments, March 11, 13, 18 & 20
- La bohème, May 6 & 8
Giacomo Puccini set his most popular opera in an earlier time and place, among the bohemian artists of 1830s Paris. Puccini’s music captured the chaotic ambiance of urban life against the backdrop of poverty and starving for one’s art. The tragic story of the dying heroine Mimi caught the hearts of operagoers since its 1896 debut. Jonathan Larson rewrote it as Rent, but face it, Puccini is the greater composer. The Florentine Opera transposes La bohème to another earlier time and place, 1940s Bronzeville. (David Luhrssen)
Frank Juarez Gallery
Frankly Music
Greendale Community Theatre
Grohmann Museum
- Robert O. Lahmann: Working in Wisconsin, Jan. 21-April 24
Graduating from Milwaukee’s Layton School of Art in 1949, Robert O. Lahmann was too young to have taken part in the WPA arts program under Franklin Roosevelt. However, his oils and pastels reveal a similar sensibility in their attention to the telling details, the everyday values, found in industrial and rural settings. (David Luhrssen)
Grove Gallery
Haggerty Museum of Art
- Art Asks, You Answer, Jan. 14-May 22
- Expanding Our Horizons: Exploring and Encountering the Unknown, Jan. 14-May 22
Harley-Davidson Museum
- Off-Road Harley-Davidson, continuing
- Building a Milwaukee Icon: HD’s Juneau Ave. Factory, continuing
- Tsunami Motorcycle Display, continuing
H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art
Hover Craft
Hyperlocal MKE
Inspiration Studios Art Gallery
Irish Cultural and Heritage Center
- High Kings, March 9
- Socks in the Frying Pan, March 10
- Cherish the Ladies, March 13
- RUNA, March 26
- Josh O'Keefe, April 9
- Byrne Brothers, April 16
Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts
Jewish Museum Milwaukee
- Then They Came for Me: Incarceration of Japanese Americans During WWII and the Demise of Civil Liberties, through May 29
John Michael Kohler Arts Center
- Viva MOMIX, March 4, Kohler Memorial Theater
- Sarah Zapata: A Resilience of Things Not Seen, March 1-Aug. 28
- Youth Art Month, March 8-April 3
- Bernard Langlais: Live and Let Live On, through May 1
- Eva Papamargariti: Factitious Imprints, through May 15
- Lee Hunter: Cosmogenesis, through Aug. 8
- Woody De Othello: Hope Omens, through Sept. 25
- Nassim, March 31-April 2
KACM Theatrical Productions
Kettle Moraine Symphony
- Suite Synchronicity, May 6 at Slinger Performing Arts Center
Ko-Thi Dance Company
Lake Arts Project
Latino Arts, Inc.
- Carlos Barberena: I Have Been a Stranger in My Own Land, through March 11
- Familias Unidas: Tributo a la Los Trabajadores Migrantes en Wisconsin 1960s-1970s, April 1-May 27
- Quetzal, April 8
Lily Pad Gallery West
Lynden Sculpture Garden
- Scott Barton: Buried in the Heart, a Repast for Angels and Martyrs, through March 27
Mad Rogues
Marcus Performing Arts Center
- Pretty Woman: The Musical, March 1-6, Broadway Series
- Ain’t Too Proud, April 5-10, Broadway Series
The Broadway hit Ain’t Too Proud, the slam-bang exciting Temptations musical, reminds me of the distinctive voice of David Ruffin. His unlimited range and guttural timbre rank him with Ray Charles and Paul Robeson, as the most recognizable Black male vocalists of the 20th century on Motown hits such as “I Wish it Would Rain” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.” (Richard Carter)
- Cats, May 10-15, Broadway Series
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, May 31-June 5, Broadway Series
Marquette University Theatre
marquette.edu/communication/theatre-arts.php
- Mamma Mia, April 1-10
Master Singers of Milwaukee
Material Studios + Gallery
Memories Dinner Theatre
- Sylvia, March 11-20
- A Bad Year for Tomatoes, April 1-10
- Hog Wash, May 6-15
Menomonee Falls Symphony
- Showcasing Showstoppers, April 23, Hamilton Fine Arts Center
Milwaukee Art Museum
- An-My Lê: On Contested Terrain, through March 27
“On Contested Terrain” consists of more than 100 photographs, many offering what An-My Lê calls “a side-glance view” of war and its impact. Lê began making photographs in the 1990s during her first return visit to Vietnam. Many are stark black and white images that leave more space for the imagination than full color. Lê uses a view camera sitting on a tripod, the technology used by photographers of the American Civil War. (David Luhrssen)
- In the Dark: European Prints 1600-1910, through June 5
- On Site: Derrick Adams Our Time Together, ongoing
- 2022 Scholastic Art Awards: Wisconsin Exhibition, through March
- Currents 38: Christy Matson, through July 17
- Shifting Perspectives: Landscape Photographs from the Collection, March 18-July 3
Milwaukee Ballet
- Momentum, March 5-12 (MBII)
- PUSH, March 31-April 3
A couple days before the covid lockdown closed the lid on PUSH in March of 2020, I saw a late rehearsal of the world premiere that the 2019 Genesis winner Aleix Mane made for that show. Like the dance that won him the chance, it tells a deeply personal story in passionate movement made for these dancers. Now it will arrive, along with a world premiere by Chicago-based choreographer Stephani Martinez and the return of Extremely Close, a boundary-pushing showpiece from 2012 by Alejandro Cerrudo with moving walls that push and are pushed by the dancers through feathers and snow. (John Schneider)
- Beauty and the Beast, May 19-22
Milwaukee Chamber Theater
Milwaukee Children's Choir
- All Choir Concert, May 14
Milwaukee Comedy
Milwaukee Entertainment Group
milwaukeeentertainmentgroup.com
Milwaukee Festival Brass
- Classy Brass, March 6, Carroll University
- Last Brass, May 15, Pius XI High School
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design
- Presence & Persistence: Visions of American Blackness, through March 12
- Great Ideas for Humanity: Posters for Thought, through March 15
- MIAD Senior Exhibition, April 22-May 7
Milwaukee Makers Market
Milwaukee Musaik
Folk Tunes, March 8, Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
Milwaukee Opera Theatre
- Preludes, April
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
- Antonio’s Song: I Was Dreaming of a Son, through March 6, Stiemke Studio
- As You Like It, through March 20, Quadracci Powerhouse
The Milwaukee Rep’s As You Like It is an adaptation by Canadian director Daryl Corlan, who replaced over half of Shakespeare’s oft’ cumbersome lines with 20-some songs from The Beatles’ catalogue. Those songs, sung by a variety of characters, function as dialogue and monologue. They carry the action better than Shakespeare’s 16th century poetry, and in a rhythm that’s at least as catchy. (John Schneider)
- My Way, March 4-May 1, Stackner Cabaret
- New Age, March 22-May1, Stiemke Studio
- Titanic, April 5-May 15, Quadracci Powerhouse
- Get Happy, May 5-July 1, Stackner Cabaret
- Murder on the Orient Express, May 31-July 1, Quadracci Powerhouse
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
- Beethoven and Bruckner, March 4-5
- Peer Gynt, March 25-27
Norwegian Romantic composer Edvard Grieg looked to his nation’s melodies and lore for inspiration. His music reflected the summer’s midnight sun, caught the winter chill and captured an underworld of trolls and elves. Grieg’s setting for playwright Henrik Ibsen’s Peer Gynt includes his most familiar melody, “In the Hall of the Mountain King.” Ken-David Masur will conduct the MSO, accompanied by the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus. (David Luhrssen)
- Converging Landscapes, April 1-2
- De Waart & Brautigam, April 8-10
- Brahms’ Second Piano Concerto, May 13-14
- Requiem & Song, May 20-22
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
Milwaukee Youth Theatre
Morning Star Productions
Father Brown Rides Again, March 4-6
Museum of Wisconsin Art
- Wisconsin Artists Biennial, through April 24
Wisconsin artists once again share their artistic vision and skills in the MOWA’s 2022 Wisconsin Artists Biennial. The exhibition showcases the works of 52 state artists chosen from among nearly 450 entrants submitting 1,200 pieces of work to a competition co-sponsored by MOWA and Wisconsin Visual Artists, a nonprofit organization that supports the rights and work of the state’s individual artists. (Michael Muckian)
- Nina Ghanbarzadeh: Bridges, through April 24
- MOWA | DTN (Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel)
- Handmade Paper Stories, March 4-May 15
- MOWA on the Lake (St. John’s on the Lake)
Next Act Theatre
- Pipeline, through March 6
- The Last White Man, April 14-May 8
Nō Studios
North Shore Academy of the Arts
facebook.com/northshoreacademyofthearts
Northern Sky Theater
Oconomowoc Arts Center
Oil Gallery Milwaukee
Optimist Theatre
Outskirts Theatre
Over Our Head Players
- Outside Mullingar, April 15-16, 22-24, 29-30; May 1
- The Roommates, May 27-June 11
Peninsula Players
- Winter Play Reading Series, March 7
- Winter Play Reading Series, April 4
PianoArts
- North American Piano Competition (with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Bradley Symphony Center), June 1
Portrait Society Gallery
- Nohl vs. Stern, through March 19
Mary Nohl was misunderstood through life but in death became an inspiration to local artists. Lucia Stern stood at the center of the Milwaukee art milieu and in death was forgotten. They crossed paths occasionally and are reunited at Portrait Society in an exhibition coupling Stern’s color fields and fabric collages with Nohl’s ceramics and line drawings. (David Luhrssen)
Present Music
- Ablaze, March 10, Milwaukee Art Museum
Quasimondo Physical Theater
Racine Art Museum
- Watercolor Wisconsin 2021, through April 23
- RAM Showcase: Abstraction, through June 11
- Playful/Pensive: Contemporary Artists and Contemporary Issues, through July 16
- Precedents: Past Meets Present in Contemporary Glass and Clay, through Sept. 24
- Fool the Eye: Addressing Illusion in Contemporary Art, through Sept. 24
Racine Symphony Orchestra
- Spring Masterworks: “Remembrance,” April 10
- 90th Anniversary Concert, May 14
Racine Theatre Guild
- Clue: On Stage, March 18-April 3
- Akeelah and the Bee, April 22-24
- Mamma Mia, May 20-June 12
The peppy 1975 ABBA hit inspired British playwright Catherine Johnson to compose a storyline around a string of the Swedish group’s Euro-pop hits—“Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You” et. al.—in the jukebox musical that enjoyed one of the longest runs ever on the West End and Broadway. And if Broadway ticket prices make you want to sing “SOS”—and you’ve seen Meryl Streep several times in the lively 2008 Hollywood adaptation—here’s a chance to enjoy the production on stage and close to home. (David Luhrssen)
Renaissance Theaterworks
- Actually, March 11-April 3, at Next Act Theatre
- Muthaland, May 13-June 5, at Next Act Theatre
Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts
- Sam Ness, March 18
- Frank Almond & Adam Neiman, March 20
- George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, April 1
- Liam Nugent, April 22
- Lee Lessack & Johnny Rodgers: Everly Brothers Revisited, May 11
Skylight Music Theatre
- Raisin, April 8-24
The 1974 Tony Award-winner remains relevant as Americans come to grips with a racist past and the barriers that remain. The musical by Judd Woldin, Robert Brittan, Robert Nemiroff and Charlotte Zaltzberg is an adaptation of Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun and tells the story a Black family buying a house in an all-white neighborhood. Drawn from gospel, jazz and pop, Raisin’s score won a Grammy. (David Luhrssen)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame, May 20-June 12
South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
- Celtic Angels, March 20
- Mutts Gone Nuts in Canine Cabaret, April 28
Sunset Playhouse
- Barefoot in the Park, March 3-20
- Get Ready, March 7-8
- You’ve Got a Friend: Carol King & James Taylor Tribute, March 17-20
- The Vagina Monologues, March 24-27
- Something Rotten, April 21-May 8
- If You Could Read My Mind: Acoustic Superstars, April 25-26
- Beauty and the Beat: The Artistry of Miss Peggy Lee, April 28-May 1
- Shrek Jr., May 8-9
- Hey Diddle, May 11-14
- A Year with Frog and Toad, May 21-22
Theatre Gigante
Theatrical Tendencies
Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay
Thrasher Opera House, Green Lake
- Gangstagrass, March 4
- Socks in the Frying Pan, March 18
- JigJam, March 26
- Carlene Carter, April 2
As the daughter of Carl Smith and June Carter (who later married Johnny Cash), Carlene Carter has country in her DNA. She’s a songwriter as well as a singer, had several hits in the singles and album charts and crossover appeal from her years in the UK with (now ex-) husband Nick Lowe. (The late) Milwaukee expat Howie Epstein produced I Fell in Love (1990), which helped fuel the retro-country revival. Carter has collaborated with everyone from Willie Nelson to John Mellencamp. (David Luhrssen)
- Mountain Heart, April 8
Tory Folliard Gallery
UW-Parkside Theatre
uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm
- Indecent, March 4-13
- She Kills Monsters, April 29-May 8
UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts
- MKE Unplugged Presents: Billy McLauglin, March 10, Jan Serr Studio
- Sing into Spring Choral Concert, March 12, Zelazo Center
- Prince of Denmark, April 4-10, Kenilworth Five-O-Eight
- UWM Symphony Orchestra with Ken-David Masur, April 8, Zelazo Center
- Projeto Arcomusical, April 9, Zelazo Center
- The Laramie Project, April 20-24, Kenilworth Square East
- Spring Dances, April 28, Jan Serr Studio
- MKE Unplugged Presents: Trapper Schoepp, May 5, Jan Serr Studio
UWM Union Art Gallery
agallery@studentinvolvement.uwm.edu
49thth Annual Juried Show, through March 18
UW-Whitewater Crossman Gallery
UW-Whitewater Theatre
Var Gallery & Studios
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
- Villa Incognito: Latent Narratives in the Permanent Collection, through March 6
Village Playhouse
Voices Found Repertory
Walker's Point Center for the Arts
Water Street Dance Milwaukee
Spring Fling, May 20-21
Waukesha Civic Theatre
- Addams Family School Edition, March 18-March 27
- Outskirts Theatre: “Broadway Mad Lib Cabaret,” March 23-24
- Psych, April 15-May 1
- East Side Story, May 12-15
West Allis Players
- Rumors, April 22-May 1
West Performing Arts Center
nbexcellence.org/community/westpac.cfm
Wild Space Dance
Windfall Theatre
Wisconsin Craft
Wisconsin Lutheran College - Center for Arts and Performance
Wisconsin Philharmonic
Emerging Brilliance, April 3, Oconomowoc Arts Center