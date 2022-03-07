Spring Arts Guide 2022

Acacia Theatre Company

acaciatheatre.com

Last Train to Nibroc, March 18-April 3, St. Christopher’s Church

Alfons Gallery

alfonsgallery.org

All In Productions

allin-mke.com

Aperi Animam

aperianimam.com

Arts @ Large

artsatlargeinc.org

Aura Theatre Collective

auratheatre.com

Bach Chamber Choir

Faure, Requiem, April 10, St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church

bachchoirmilwaukee.com

Bel Canto Chorus

belcanto.org

The Breath of Life, March 6 at St. Monica Parish

Black Arts MKE

marcuscenter.org/series/black-arts-mke

Black Holocaust Museum

abhmuseum.org

Opening planned for February

Boerner Botanical Gardens

boernerbotanicalgardens.org

Bombshell Theatre Co.

bombshelltheatre.org

Bubble Boy the Musical, April 2-10 (at Waukesha Civic Theatre)

Boulevard Theatre

milwaukeeboulevardtheatre.com

Brew City Opera

brewcityopera.wixsite.com

Bronzeville Arts Ensemble

facebook.com/BronzevilleArtsEnsemble

Cabaret Milwaukee

facebook.com/cabmke

Carroll College Theatre

carroll.edu

Carroll Players

The Importance of Being Earnest, March 3-6

carrollplayers.weebly.com

Carthage College Theatre

carthage.edu/fine-arts

The Revolutionists, March 3-5

Catey Ott Dance Collective

cateyott.com

Cedarburg Cultural Center

cedarburgculturalcenter.org

10th Annual Members Exhibit, through March 6

Cedarburg Performing Arts Center

cedarburgpac.com

Socks in the Frying Pan , March 19

, March 19 Swearingen & Kelli: Folk Anthems of the ‘70s , April 2

, April 2 Rumors: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, May 6

Chant Claire Chamber Choir

chantclaire.org

Charles Allis Art Museum

charlesallis.org

Dressing the Abbey, through May 30

The Company of Strangers Theater

thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com

The Constructivists

theconstructivists.org

Babel, March 19-April 2 (Broadway Theatre Center Studio)

Concord Chamber Orchestra

concordorchestra.org

Concordia University

cuw.edu

Medea: An Aesthetic Exploration of Love, Betrayal, and Revenge, April 28-May 1

Cooperative Performance

cooperativeperformance.org

Covered Bridge Art Studio Tour

cedarburgartistsguild.com

DanceCircus

dancecircus.org

Danceworks Performance MKE

danceworksmke.org

David Barnett Gallery

davidbarnettgallery.com

Dead Man’s Carnival

facebook.com/Dead-Mans-Carnival

Early Music Now

earlymusicnow.org

Infusion Baroque, “Virtuosa!,” March 5, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

March 5, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Blue Heron, “Ockeghem@600,” May 7, St. Joseph Chapel

En Pointe Gallery

https://instagram.com/enpointegalleryandgifts?utm_medium=copy_link

Ex Fabula

Brave Space, “Rest,” March 8, Transfer Pizzeria

March 8, Transfer Pizzeria Brave Space, “Planting Seeds,” March 22, Transfer Pizzeria

exfabula.org

Falls Patio Players

fallspatioplayers.com

The Music Man, April 22-May 1

Festival City Symphony

festivalcitysymphony.org

From One, Many , March 5

, March 5 Season Finale, April 9

First Stage

firststage.org

The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors , March 5-April 3

, March 5-April 3 Macbeth , March 25-April 3

, March 25-April 3 The Amazing Lemonade Girl , April 22-May 15

, April 22-May 15 Last Stop on Market Street, May 7-June 12

Florentine Opera

florentineopera.org

Cinderella: The Child and the Enchantments , March 11, 13, 18 & 20

, March 11, 13, 18 & 20 La bohème, May 6 & 8

Giacomo Puccini set his most popular opera in an earlier time and place, among the bohemian artists of 1830s Paris. Puccini’s music captured the chaotic ambiance of urban life against the backdrop of poverty and starving for one’s art. The tragic story of the dying heroine Mimi caught the hearts of operagoers since its 1896 debut. Jonathan Larson rewrote it as Rent, but face it, Puccini is the greater composer. The Florentine Opera transposes La bohème to another earlier time and place, 1940s Bronzeville. (David Luhrssen)

Frank Juarez Gallery

fjgmke.com

Frankly Music

franklymusic.org

Greendale Community Theatre

greendaletheatre.org

Grohmann Museum

msoe.edu/grohmann-museum

Robert O. Lahmann: Working in Wisconsin, Jan. 21-April 24

Graduating from Milwaukee’s Layton School of Art in 1949, Robert O. Lahmann was too young to have taken part in the WPA arts program under Franklin Roosevelt. However, his oils and pastels reveal a similar sensibility in their attention to the telling details, the everyday values, found in industrial and rural settings. (David Luhrssen)

Grove Gallery

gallerygrove.com

Haggerty Museum of Art

marquette.edu/haggerty-museum

Art Asks, You Answer , Jan. 14-May 22

, Jan. 14-May 22 Expanding Our Horizons: Exploring and Encountering the Unknown, Jan. 14-May 22

Harley-Davidson Museum

h-dmuseum.com

Off-Road Harley-Davidson , continuing

, continuing Building a Milwaukee Icon: HD’s Juneau Ave. Factory , continuing

, continuing Tsunami Motorcycle Display, continuing

H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art

carthage.edu/art-gallery

Hover Craft

hovercraftmke.com

Hyperlocal MKE

hyperlocalmke.com

Inspiration Studios Art Gallery

inspirationstudiosgallery.com

Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

ichc.net

High Kings , March 9

, March 9 Socks in the Frying Pan , March 10

, March 10 Cherish the Ladies , March 13

, March 13 RUNA , March 26

, March 26 Josh O'Keefe , April 9

, April 9 Byrne Brothers, April 16

Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts

jazzgallerycenterforarts.org

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

jewishmuseummilwaukee.org

Then They Came for Me: Incarceration of Japanese Americans During WWII and the Demise of Civil Liberties, through May 29

John Michael Kohler Arts Center

jmkac.org

Viva MOMIX , March 4, Kohler Memorial Theater

, March 4, Kohler Memorial Theater Sarah Zapata: A Resilience of Things Not Seen , March 1-Aug. 28

, March 1-Aug. 28 Youth Art Month , March 8-April 3

, March 8-April 3 Bernard Langlais: Live and Let Live On , through May 1

, through May 1 Eva Papamargariti: Factitious Imprints , through May 15

, through May 15 Lee Hunter: Cosmogenesis , through Aug. 8

, through Aug. 8 Woody De Othello: Hope Omens , through Sept. 25

, through Sept. 25 Nassim, March 31-April 2

KACM Theatrical Productions

kacmtheatrical.weebly.com

Kettle Moraine Symphony

kmsymphony.org

Suite Synchronicity, May 6 at Slinger Performing Arts Center

Ko-Thi Dance Company

ko-thi.org

Lake Arts Project

lakeartsproject.com

Latino Arts, Inc.

latinoartsinc.org

Carlos Barberena: I Have Been a Stranger in My Own Land , through March 11

, through March 11 Familias Unidas: Tributo a la Los Trabajadores Migrantes en Wisconsin 1960s-1970s , April 1-May 27

, April 1-May 27 Quetzal, April 8

Lily Pad Gallery West

lilypadgallery.com

Lynden Sculpture Garden

lyndensculpturegarden.org

Scott Barton: Buried in the Heart, a Repast for Angels and Martyrs, through March 27

Mad Rogues

madrogues.com

Marcus Performing Arts Center

marcuscenter.org

Pretty Woman: The Musical , March 1-6, Broadway Series

, March 1-6, Broadway Series Ain’t Too Proud, April 5-10, Broadway Series

The Broadway hit Ain’t Too Proud, the slam-bang exciting Temptations musical, reminds me of the distinctive voice of David Ruffin. His unlimited range and guttural timbre rank him with Ray Charles and Paul Robeson, as the most recognizable Black male vocalists of the 20th century on Motown hits such as “I Wish it Would Rain” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.” (Richard Carter)

Cats , May 10-15, Broadway Series

, May 10-15, Broadway Series Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, May 31-June 5, Broadway Series

Marquette University Theatre

marquette.edu/communication/theatre-arts.php

Mamma Mia, April 1-10

Master Singers of Milwaukee

mastersingersofmilwaukee.org

Material Studios + Gallery

materialstudiosandgallery.com

Memories Dinner Theatre

memoriesballroom.com

Sylvia , March 11-20

, March 11-20 A Bad Year for Tomatoes , April 1-10

, April 1-10 Hog Wash, May 6-15

Menomonee Falls Symphony

mfso.net

Showcasing Showstoppers, April 23, Hamilton Fine Arts Center

Milwaukee Art Museum

mam.org

An-My Lê: On Contested Terrain, through March 27

“On Contested Terrain” consists of more than 100 photographs, many offering what An-My Lê calls “a side-glance view” of war and its impact. Lê began making photographs in the 1990s during her first return visit to Vietnam. Many are stark black and white images that leave more space for the imagination than full color. Lê uses a view camera sitting on a tripod, the technology used by photographers of the American Civil War. (David Luhrssen)

In the Dark: European Prints 1600-1910 , through June 5

, through June 5 On Site: Derrick Adams Our Time Together , ongoing

, ongoing 2022 Scholastic Art Awards: Wisconsin Exhibition , through March

, through March Currents 38: Christy Matson , through July 17

, through July 17 Shifting Perspectives: Landscape Photographs from the Collection, March 18-July 3

Milwaukee Ballet

milwaukeeballet.org

Momentum , March 5-12 (MBII)

, March 5-12 (MBII) PUSH, March 31-April 3

A couple days before the covid lockdown closed the lid on PUSH in March of 2020, I saw a late rehearsal of the world premiere that the 2019 Genesis winner Aleix Mane made for that show. Like the dance that won him the chance, it tells a deeply personal story in passionate movement made for these dancers. Now it will arrive, along with a world premiere by Chicago-based choreographer Stephani Martinez and the return of Extremely Close, a boundary-pushing showpiece from 2012 by Alejandro Cerrudo with moving walls that push and are pushed by the dancers through feathers and snow. (John Schneider)

Beauty and the Beast, May 19-22

Milwaukee Chamber Theater

milwaukeechambertheatre.org

Milwaukee Children's Choir

milwaukeechildrenschoir.org

All Choir Concert, May 14

Milwaukee Comedy

milwaukeecomedy.com

Milwaukee Entertainment Group

milwaukeeentertainmentgroup.com

Milwaukee Festival Brass

mfbrass.org

Classy Brass , March 6, Carroll University

, March 6, Carroll University Last Brass, May 15, Pius XI High School

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

miad.edu

Presence & Persistence: Visions of American Blackness , through March 12

, through March 12 Great Ideas for Humanity: Posters for Thought , through March 15

, through March 15 MIAD Senior Exhibition, April 22-May 7

Milwaukee Makers Market

milwaukeemakersmarket.com

Milwaukee Musaik

Folk Tunes, March 8, Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

milwaukeemusaik.org

Milwaukee Opera Theatre

milwaukeeoperatheatre.org

Preludes, April

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

milwaukeerep.com

Antonio’s Song: I Was Dreaming of a Son , through March 6, Stiemke Studio

, through March 6, Stiemke Studio As You Like It, through March 20, Quadracci Powerhouse

The Milwaukee Rep’s As You Like It is an adaptation by Canadian director Daryl Corlan, who replaced over half of Shakespeare’s oft’ cumbersome lines with 20-some songs from The Beatles’ catalogue. Those songs, sung by a variety of characters, function as dialogue and monologue. They carry the action better than Shakespeare’s 16th century poetry, and in a rhythm that’s at least as catchy. (John Schneider)

My Way , March 4-May 1, Stackner Cabaret

, March 4-May 1, Stackner Cabaret New Age , March 22-May1, Stiemke Studio

, March 22-May1, Stiemke Studio Titanic , April 5-May 15, Quadracci Powerhouse

, April 5-May 15, Quadracci Powerhouse Get Happy , May 5-July 1, Stackner Cabaret

, May 5-July 1, Stackner Cabaret Murder on the Orient Express, May 31-July 1, Quadracci Powerhouse

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

mso.org

Beethoven and Bruckner , March 4-5

, March 4-5 Peer Gynt, March 25-27

Norwegian Romantic composer Edvard Grieg looked to his nation’s melodies and lore for inspiration. His music reflected the summer’s midnight sun, caught the winter chill and captured an underworld of trolls and elves. Grieg’s setting for playwright Henrik Ibsen’s Peer Gynt includes his most familiar melody, “In the Hall of the Mountain King.” Ken-David Masur will conduct the MSO, accompanied by the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus. (David Luhrssen)

Converging Landscapes , April 1-2

, April 1-2 De Waart & Brautigam , April 8-10

, April 8-10 Brahms’ Second Piano Concerto , May 13-14

, May 13-14 Requiem & Song, May 20-22

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra

myso.org

Milwaukee Youth Theatre

milwaukeeyouththeatre.org

Morning Star Productions

morningstarproductions.org

Father Brown Rides Again, March 4-6

Museum of Wisconsin Art

wisconsinart.org

Wisconsin Artists Biennial, through April 24

Wisconsin artists once again share their artistic vision and skills in the MOWA’s 2022 Wisconsin Artists Biennial. The exhibition showcases the works of 52 state artists chosen from among nearly 450 entrants submitting 1,200 pieces of work to a competition co-sponsored by MOWA and Wisconsin Visual Artists, a nonprofit organization that supports the rights and work of the state’s individual artists. (Michael Muckian)

Nina Ghanbarzadeh: Bridges , through April 24

, through April 24 MOWA | DTN (Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel)

(Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel) Handmade Paper Stories , March 4-May 15

, March 4-May 15 MOWA on the Lake (St. John’s on the Lake)

Next Act Theatre

nextact.org

Pipeline , through March 6

, through March 6 The Last White Man, April 14-May 8

Nō Studios

nostudios.com

North Shore Academy of the Arts

facebook.com/northshoreacademyofthearts

Northern Sky Theater

northernskytheater.com

Oconomowoc Arts Center

oasd.k12.wi.us

Oil Gallery Milwaukee

oilmilwaukee.com

Optimist Theatre

optimisttheatre.org

Outskirts Theatre

facebook.com/outskirtstheatre

Over Our Head Players

overourheadplayers.org

Outside Mullingar , April 15-16, 22-24, 29-30; May 1

, April 15-16, 22-24, 29-30; May 1 The Roommates, May 27-June 11

Peninsula Players

peninsulaplayers.com

Winter Play Reading Series , March 7

, March 7 Winter Play Reading Series, April 4

PianoArts

pianoarts.org

North American Piano Competition (with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Bradley Symphony Center), June 1

Portrait Society Gallery

portraitsocietygallery.com

Nohl vs. Stern, through March 19

Mary Nohl was misunderstood through life but in death became an inspiration to local artists. Lucia Stern stood at the center of the Milwaukee art milieu and in death was forgotten. They crossed paths occasionally and are reunited at Portrait Society in an exhibition coupling Stern’s color fields and fabric collages with Nohl’s ceramics and line drawings. (David Luhrssen)

Present Music

presentmusic.org

Ablaze, March 10, Milwaukee Art Museum

Quasimondo Physical Theater

quasimondo.org

Racine Art Museum

ramart.org

Watercolor Wisconsin 2021 , through April 23

, through April 23 RAM Showcase: Abstraction , through June 11

, through June 11 Playful/Pensive: Contemporary Artists and Contemporary Issues , through July 16

, through July 16 Precedents: Past Meets Present in Contemporary Glass and Clay , through Sept. 24

, through Sept. 24 Fool the Eye: Addressing Illusion in Contemporary Art, through Sept. 24

Racine Symphony Orchestra

racinesymphony.org

Spring Masterworks: “Remembrance,” April 10

April 10 90th Anniversary Concert, May 14

Racine Theatre Guild

racinetheatre.org

Clue: On Stage , March 18-April 3

, March 18-April 3 Akeelah and the Bee , April 22-24

, April 22-24 Mamma Mia, May 20-June 12

The peppy 1975 ABBA hit inspired British playwright Catherine Johnson to compose a storyline around a string of the Swedish group’s Euro-pop hits—“Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You” et. al.—in the jukebox musical that enjoyed one of the longest runs ever on the West End and Broadway. And if Broadway ticket prices make you want to sing “SOS”—and you’ve seen Meryl Streep several times in the lively 2008 Hollywood adaptation—here’s a chance to enjoy the production on stage and close to home. (David Luhrssen)

Renaissance Theaterworks

r-t-w.com

Actually , March 11-April 3, at Next Act Theatre

, March 11-April 3, at Next Act Theatre Muthaland, May 13-June 5, at Next Act Theatre

Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

saintkatearts.com

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

wilson-center.com

Sam Ness , March 18

, March 18 Frank Almond & Adam Neiman , March 20

, March 20 George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain , April 1

, April 1 Liam Nugent , April 22

, April 22 Lee Lessack & Johnny Rodgers: Everly Brothers Revisited, May 11

Skylight Music Theatre

skylightmusictheatre.org

Raisin, April 8-24

The 1974 Tony Award-winner remains relevant as Americans come to grips with a racist past and the barriers that remain. The musical by Judd Woldin, Robert Brittan, Robert Nemiroff and Charlotte Zaltzberg is an adaptation of Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun and tells the story a Black family buying a house in an all-white neighborhood. Drawn from gospel, jazz and pop, Raisin’s score won a Grammy. (David Luhrssen)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame, May 20-June 12

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

southmilwaukeepac.org

Celtic Angels , March 20

, March 20 Mutts Gone Nuts in Canine Cabaret, April 28

Sunset Playhouse

sunsetplayhouse.com

Barefoot in the Park , March 3-20

, March 3-20 Get Ready , March 7-8

, March 7-8 You’ve Got a Friend: Carol King & James Taylor Tribute , March 17-20

, March 17-20 The Vagina Monologues , March 24-27

, March 24-27 Something Rotten , April 21-May 8

, April 21-May 8 If You Could Read My Mind: Acoustic Superstars , April 25-26

, April 25-26 Beauty and the Beat: The Artistry of Miss Peggy Lee , April 28-May 1

, April 28-May 1 Shrek Jr. , May 8-9

, May 8-9 Hey Diddle , May 11-14

, May 11-14 A Year with Frog and Toad, May 21-22

Theatre Gigante

theatregigante.org

Theatrical Tendencies

theatricaltendencies.com

Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay

thirdavenueplayworks.org

Thrasher Opera House, Green Lake

thrasheroperahouse.com

Gangstagrass , March 4

, March 4 Socks in the Frying Pan , March 18

, March 18 JigJam , March 26

, March 26 Carlene Carter, April 2

As the daughter of Carl Smith and June Carter (who later married Johnny Cash), Carlene Carter has country in her DNA. She’s a songwriter as well as a singer, had several hits in the singles and album charts and crossover appeal from her years in the UK with (now ex-) husband Nick Lowe. (The late) Milwaukee expat Howie Epstein produced I Fell in Love (1990), which helped fuel the retro-country revival. Carter has collaborated with everyone from Willie Nelson to John Mellencamp. (David Luhrssen)

Mountain Heart, April 8

Tory Folliard Gallery

toryfolliard.com

UW-Parkside Theatre

uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm

Indecent , March 4-13

, March 4-13 She Kills Monsters, April 29-May 8

UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts

uwm.edu/arts/events

MKE Unplugged Presents: Billy McLauglin , March 10, Jan Serr Studio

, March 10, Jan Serr Studio Sing into Spring Choral Concert , March 12, Zelazo Center

, March 12, Zelazo Center Prince of Denmark , April 4-10, Kenilworth Five-O-Eight

, April 4-10, Kenilworth Five-O-Eight UWM Symphony Orchestra with Ken-David Masur , April 8, Zelazo Center

, April 8, Zelazo Center Projeto Arcomusical , April 9, Zelazo Center

, April 9, Zelazo Center The Laramie Project , April 20-24, Kenilworth Square East

, April 20-24, Kenilworth Square East Spring Dances , April 28, Jan Serr Studio

, April 28, Jan Serr Studio MKE Unplugged Presents: Trapper Schoepp, May 5, Jan Serr Studio

UWM Union Art Gallery

agallery@studentinvolvement.uwm.edu

49thth Annual Juried Show, through March 18

UW-Whitewater Crossman Gallery

uww.edu

UW-Whitewater Theatre

uww.edu

Var Gallery & Studios

vargallery.com

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

villaterrace.org

Villa Incognito: Latent Narratives in the Permanent Collection, through March 6

Village Playhouse

villageplayhouse.org

Voices Found Repertory

voicesfoundrep.com

Walker's Point Center for the Arts

wpca-milwaukee.org

Water Street Dance Milwaukee

waterstreetdancemke.com

Spring Fling, May 20-21

Waukesha Civic Theatre

waukeshacivictheatre.org

Addams Family School Edition , March 18-March 27

, March 18-March 27 Outskirts Theatre: “Broadway Mad Lib Cabaret,” March 23-24

March 23-24 Psych , April 15-May 1

, April 15-May 1 East Side Story, May 12-15

West Allis Players

westallisplayers.org

Rumors, April 22-May 1

West Performing Arts Center

nbexcellence.org/community/westpac.cfm

Wild Space Dance

wildspacedance.org

Windfall Theatre

windfalltheatre.com

Wisconsin Craft

wisconsincraft.org

Wisconsin Lutheran College - Center for Arts and Performance

wlc.edu

Wisconsin Philharmonic

wisphil.org

Emerging Brilliance, April 3, Oconomowoc Arts Center

Woodland Pattern Book Center

woodlandpattern.org