Brandon Minga, Founder, House of R.A.D.

The Milwaukee community of artists, designers, makers and organizers will rally together to host a live art event like you’ve never experienced before. Feed Your Soul offers local businesses, organizations, and individuals the opportunity to play a part in helping our most underserved. We exist to prevent empty plates and hungry stomachs.

I started volunteering at FYS eight years ago collecting empties and emptying the trash. I’ve been donating art and design time to the event every year after that and have been on the planning committee for the last five years. Upon creating the House of R.A.D. in 2019 and having years of experience from volunteering with Flux Design, it was a pretty natural transition into hosting the event.

In 2020 virtually we raised a high $85k and then live and in-person in 2021 at the hRAD location two we broke quite a few of our internal records but the biggest milestone raising over $120k, donating $112k. We are very proud to say that we are paying our artists to create their art live and are paying our entertainers, while open to all in-kind donations, we know that without our talented artists and entertainers we wouldn't have an event as special as this.

Now that we've moved into a much larger space and have 33 R.esident A.rtist D.oers we are prepping to host the largest FYS yet.

This is a one-of-a-kind fundraiser where all proceeds go to Feeding America. We have over 35+ artist painting and creating artwork for silent auction throughout the evening. We have 25+ 2D and 3D artist-donated works for our online auction so that our audience isn’t just limited to those that are attending live but can bid from anywhere. Hosting the event, the House of R.A.D. space will be transformed with dramatic lighting and music. There will be live music and a VJ experience which there is a projection-mapped area of the event space. Fire dancers and Aerial performances throughout the night. Larger-than-life stilt-walking birds, mingling drag queens and much more!

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

This year’s Feed Your Soul event takes place Friday, Nov. 4, at Milwaukee’s House of R.A.D. Tickets are available here.

Visit: House of R.A.D.