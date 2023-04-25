Dave Luhrssen, Shepherd Express, Managing Editor

The Shepherd Express has many missions, but the focus is on Milwaukee. We have always been dedicated to the idea that Milwaukee is a great place to live—and can become greater still. While our city faces many of the same problems confronting other big cities—and small towns—in the U.S., Milwaukee is a place with a unique history and potential.

My primary responsibility at the Shepherd Express has been to highlight the city’s thriving culture. I speak of culture broadly to include the places where we eat and gather, the concerts and plays that we attend, the teams we support. For 45 years, starting with the Express (which I cofounded), and since 1987 when the Express merged with the Shepherd, music has been a crucial part of our coverage. Milwaukee has always had a phenomenal local music scene, and in recent years, our city has become a prime venue—more than ever—for touring bands and performers.

My job involves finding people who are passionate about the city and articulate in their passion. My own writing in recent years has been focused on film with tangents into Milwaukee’s performing arts groups. When not working for the Shepherd Express, I’m busy writing books, many of them on film and music history, including two collaborations on Milwaukee music: Brick through the Window: An Oral History of Punk Rock, New Wave and Noise in Milwaukee, 1964-1984 (with Steve Nodine, Eric Beaumont, Clancy Carrol) and Milwaukee Rock and Roll 1950-2000: A Reflective History (with Bruce Cole and Phillip Naylor).

