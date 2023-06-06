Dynamic Events by David Caruso, President & Creative Director

Most people know me for creating over-the-top event experiences but there are some personal facts that have been somewhat “under wraps” until now.

My love for hospitality started while I was dancing on the countertop as “Bobbie” at Ed Debevic’s, a 1950’s themed diner that used to be at 780 N Jefferson Street in Downtown Milwaukee. This introduction to the restaurant industry helped shape my love for entertaining with “flair” as a way to take guests on a journey that they never expected or dreamt of. Eventually, as the director of marketing for the parent company based in Chicago, my passion for branding and storytelling was elevated to new heights.

Although I’ve never been considered a “jock,” I’m a wicked ping-pong player. Sports never intrigued me much, but my chop, sidespin, smash, forehand drive, and backhand flick are unstoppable at the ping-pong table! If you ever wondered what I do to keep myself sane, now you know.

I grew up in the theater, so it was extra special to find “my person” who has an esteemed career in theatre arts. There was quite a bit of pressure about what our wedding would be like, and it was fun to create the celebration together. The ceremony took place at the Historic Pabst Theater. Our guests were seated on stage and just as the crystal chandeliers began lowering from the rafters, Adam and I rose from the orchestra pit to make a grand entrance. It literally was like the Phoenix rising symbolizing better things to come!

Growing up it was fun to be the only boy and the youngest of four kids. My three older sisters were great role models that I observed and admired. Watching them discover their passions and experience things first gave me a chance to try things a little differently and to always make sure my personal style was obvious in everything I did, starting at a very young age.

I love to promote Milwaukee’s talent all over the globe! Producing events in destinations like Hawaii, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the West Indies has been the honor of a lifetime. Besides producing the most talked about special events in Milwaukee and beyond, I find tremendous joy in presenting the popular “Entertaining in Style with David Caruso” segment on NBC’s show, “The Morning Blend,” and as being the host of the new TV show “Good Things Brewing” in partnership with VISIT Milwaukee. I’m also a founding member of The Giving Circle, which directly supports survivors of sexual and domestic violence (Aurora Healing and Advocacy Services); and I serve on the board of directors for the United Performing Arts Fund.

My commitment to excellence and creating memorable experiences for others is truly my life’s work.

Visit EVENTSBYDC.COM.