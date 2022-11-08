Eric Tillich, President, Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

For almost 125 years the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music (WCM) has brought the power of music to Southeastern Wisconsin. Our highly trained and dedicated faculty (100 plus) lift our students through private instrumental or voice lessons enhancing their personal musical journey.

WCM has made a commitment to provide access to musical education to students across Milwaukee. Our “Connections” program serves over 18,000 students weekly with in classroom, curriculum based music education in over 50 schools, both private and public.

We believe that music has the power to shape, inspire, and provide a pathway for success both in the classroom and outside of it.

In addition, The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is now the first institution in the United States to offer Smart Start™, a new and innovative early childhood educational program that uses musical activities to train fundamental cognitive skills for children ages 0–4.

Studies have demonstrated that Smart Start™ helps children achieve growth in vocabulary, pre-reading, and singing abilities after their first year, with similar levels of growth in years two and beyond. Over the past two years we have expanded this program from a few hundred to a few thousand students. Our goal is to provide this program in every zip code of Milwaukee so that each child can have access to this amazing initiative.

Our belief in accessible music education has also led WCM to increase its financial aid to students who aspire to take private lessons at WCM.

Over the years thousands of children throughout Milwaukee, who have been unable to afford private music lessons at WCM, have realized their musical dreams through this support.

If you are looking to make a difference, there are variety of different ways you can support the Conservatory’s mission. Enrich yourself with a lesson at one of our locations or sign up a loved one in a music lesson of their choice. Support our mission by expanding access to music education through our financial aid fund or donate an instrument to a child that can’t afford to rent or purchase one.

We believe music has an impact on individual lives and in turn has a larger positive impact on our entire community. At WCM we continually are working toward the goal that music education should be available to all.

There is a particular quote that inspires me on a daily basis and encompasses what we try to achieve at WCM; “Music can change the world because it can change people” (Bono).

Visit: Wisconsin Conservatory of Music